Tickets Now on Sale for THE LEGEND OF KORRA IN CONCERT at Popejoy Hall in Albuquerque

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The Legend of Korra In Concert, a new live-to-picture orchestral experience that brings the acclaimed animated series to life on stage, combining live music with cinematic visuals, is coming to the Popejoy Hall stage on Friday, January 29th, 2027, at 7:30pm.

The tour coincides with the 15th anniversary of The Legend of Korra, which premiered on Nickelodeon in 2012. The announcement arrives just ahead of next week's San Diego Comic-Con.

Tickets to The Legend of Korra In Concert are on sale for $33.50 -$102.50. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2025-2026 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

The Legend of Korra In Concert comes from the producers of global touring sensations Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert and Avatar: The Last Airbender In Concert – The 20th Anniversary Tour, which together have sold more than a half million tickets across more than 25 countries, and established the franchise as one of the most successful live-to-film, animated concert tours in the world.

The new production invites fans to experience Korra's world through a live symphonic performance synchronized with HD projections of memorable scenes from the series in chronological order. The story's dynamic action and emotional storytelling merge with a score featuring classical orchestration and jazz, electronic, and world music influences. Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman's compositions reflect the series' more modern setting and complex themes. Fans will also have access to exclusive tour merchandise available only at tour venues.

Since its debut,The Legend of Korrahas remained a favorite among fans of the Avatar Legends universe, expanding the franchise with new characters and deeper mythology. With global interest in the Avatar franchise reignited by Avatar Studios' upcoming animated projects—including Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender streaming on Paramount+ beginning July 25, and Avatar: Seven Havens—The Legend of KorraIn Concert arrives in time to capture a new wave of excitement and nostalgia.

The Legend of Korra follows a powerful young hero who can control the elements, as she journeys to a bustling city to begin her airbending training and protect it from crime and growing rebellion. Set 70 years after Avatar: The Last Airbender, the action-packed series is available to stream on Paramount+.

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