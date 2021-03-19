New Mexico State University Presents DESTINATION: BROADWAY

NMSU Theatre Arts has announced its first show of 2021, Destination: Broadway! The department's annual show Broadway On Stage has a new name and a new look.

Join in for this virtual musical revue, streaming on-demand March 19th - 21st. Tickets are on sale now!

Hosted by NMSU Theatre Department Head Wil Kilroy! Directed by Lisa Hermanson and Christa Fredrickson, with Audio Engineering by Mark Klett, featuring NMSU students Hugo de Billie V, Peyton Womble, Joshua Jackson, Kaylee Rogers, and more! Also joining us are local theatre favorites Della Bustamante, Janet Beatty-Payne, Tim Wilbur, and Teddy Aspen. Also gracing our "stage" are The Students of Centennial High School Choir and many other wonderful Community Members!

Featured musicals include Book of Mormon, South Pacific, Good Vibrations, Oklahoma, Legally Blonde: the Musical, Company, The Last Five Years, Hairspray, Gypsy, Newsies, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, and Follies!

Purchase tickets here.