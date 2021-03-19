Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Mexico State University Presents DESTINATION: BROADWAY

Featured musicals include Book of Mormon, South Pacific, Good Vibrations, Oklahoma, Legally Blonde: the Musical, Company, The Last Five Years, and more!

Mar. 19, 2021  
New Mexico State University Presents DESTINATION: BROADWAY

NMSU Theatre Arts has announced its first show of 2021, Destination: Broadway! The department's annual show Broadway On Stage has a new name and a new look.

Join in for this virtual musical revue, streaming on-demand March 19th - 21st. Tickets are on sale now!

Hosted by NMSU Theatre Department Head Wil Kilroy! Directed by Lisa Hermanson and Christa Fredrickson, with Audio Engineering by Mark Klett, featuring NMSU students Hugo de Billie V, Peyton Womble, Joshua Jackson, Kaylee Rogers, and more! Also joining us are local theatre favorites Della Bustamante, Janet Beatty-Payne, Tim Wilbur, and Teddy Aspen. Also gracing our "stage" are The Students of Centennial High School Choir and many other wonderful Community Members!

Featured musicals include Book of Mormon, South Pacific, Good Vibrations, Oklahoma, Legally Blonde: the Musical, Company, The Last Five Years, Hairspray, Gypsy, Newsies, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, and Follies!

Purchase tickets here.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Training For Broadway T-Shirt
Strong Female Lead T-Shirt
Scenery Bags - SpongeBob SquarePants Broadway

Related Articles View More Albuquerque Stories
Santa Fe Public Library And Teatro Paraguas Present INTO THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH Photo

Santa Fe Public Library And Teatro Paraguas Present INTO THE BEAUTIFUL NORTH

Santa Fe Opera Adds COVID-19 Compliance and Safety Manager to its Staff Photo

Santa Fe Opera Adds COVID-19 Compliance and Safety Manager to its Staff

Musical Theatre Southwest Launches Patreon Channel With New Performances Each Month Photo

Musical Theatre Southwest Launches Patreon Channel With New Performances Each Month

UNM Department Of Theatre And Dance Announces FALL: A New Play By Erik Ehn Photo

UNM Department Of Theatre And Dance Announces FALL: A New Play By Erik Ehn


More Hot Stories For You

  • Opera Bale Istanbul Presents CANAKKALE SEHITLERINI ANIYOR
  • Kadikoy Belediyesi's Pandemic Orchestra Will Present a Concert
  • Opera Bale İstanbul Launches Children's Painting Competition
  • Opera Bale İstanbul Opens Applications For Children's Painting Competition