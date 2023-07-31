New Mexico Actors Lab Offers 2023 Fall Season Flex-Pass for Three Powerful and Provocative Plays

The New Mexico Actors Lab is now offering a Fall Season Flex-pass that provides three admissions for any combination of three shows for $90. Flex-pass holders can choose dates at their convenience. Without the Flex-pass, individual tickets are $35, with students and two limited-seating preview performances costing $15.

All performances will be held at NMAL's permanent home, the Lab Theater, located at 1213 Parkway Drive in Santa Fe - one block from Meow Wolf. Tickets are now on sale at the NMAL website, www.nmactorslab.com or at Click Here.

The Flex-pass is designed for admission to any of the theater's fall season of three powerful and provocative plays by award-winning playwrights: Edward Albee's Seascape (September 6 - 24), Jennifer Haley's The Nether (October 11 - 29), and JQA by Aaron Posner (November 15 - December 3).

Seascape, a two-act play by American playwright Edward Albee that won the 1975 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, will be directed by Nicholas Ballas and performed by Leslie Harrell Dillen, Robert Nott, Emily Rankin, and Hania Stocker. According to The New Yorker, "Of all of Mr. Albee's plays, Seascape is the most exquisitely written." Like many of Albee's plays, it focuses on communication in interpersonal relationships, in this case between two couples. However, unlike Albee's first successful play, Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (1962) and his first Pulitzer Prize-winning play, A Delicate Balance (1966), which also tackle this topic, Seascape is not strictly a drama but has elements of comedy, fantasy, satire and absurdism.

The Nether by Jennifer Haley delves into ethics in virtual reality and the impact of technology on human relationships, identity, and desire. Haley won the 2012 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize, a Los Angeles Ovation Award and was nominated for the Olivier Best New Play Award for The Nether, which premiered at the Kirk Douglas Theatre in Los Angeles in 2013. The play, which will be directed by Zoe Lesser, is a sci-fi crime drama set in the near future. "The Nether" is a virtual wonderland that provides total sensory immersion where users can log in, choose an identity and indulge their every desire. But when a young detective uncovers a disturbing form of entertainment, she triggers an interrogation into the darkest corners of the imagination. The Nether will be performed by Nicholas Ballas, Gregory J. Fields, Joey Beth Gilbert, Rickki Carroll, and Rod Harrison.

Robert Benedetti will direct and act in American playwright Aaron Posner's JQA, which explores current issues about government, leadership, and the nature of the American democracy and American identity through the life and times of John Quincy Adams. Organized as a series of dialogues between our sixth President and other historical figures over the course of his long and extraordinary life, it is as much an inquiry as it is a play. It's premiere at Washington's Arena Stage in 2019 was hailed by audiences and critics, with The Washington Post saying, "Posner distills the essence of a play in ways that intensify its emotional flavor." The production also features Scott Harrison, Kent Kirkpatrick, and Danielle Reddick.