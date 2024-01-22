Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) to Open at The Adobe Theater in March

Join Olive and Florence for a hilarious contemporary comic classic. Don't miss this clash of personalities and sparks flying.

By: Jan. 22, 2024

Neil Simon's revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into ‘Olive Madison' (played by Stephanie Jones) and ‘Florence Unger' (played by Gloria Goodman).

The prodution runs March 1-24.

Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive's messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, Olive and Florence have VERY different personalities. Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive's easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence's highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers (you will recall the delightful Pigeon sisters in the original play), their differences come to a head and sparks fly.  Be sure not to miss this hilarious contemporary comic classic. Supporting the leading ladies are Kristin Herrnstein Cooper, Kimberley Peters, Mary Kay Riley and Jennifer Benoit as the game players. Yannig Morin and Isaac Dean Carrillo play Manolo and Jesus Constazuela.

Director Georgia Athearn says: The Adobe audiences love to laugh and so do I. As a longtime supporter of plays about women, Neil Simon's The Odd Couple (Female Version) hits all the right marks. Written in the 1980s, Simon was able to set his female characters on the path to finding independence from the men in their lives. It is not a “hit over the head” liberation play, but a soft understanding that we may be able to stand on our own.

For more information and tickets, go to Click Here or call 505-898-9222.




1
Cast Announced for OR, and BORN WITH TEETH at Santa Fe Playhouse Photo
Cast Announced for OR, and BORN WITH TEETH at Santa Fe Playhouse

Santa Fe Playhouse will present Or, and Born With Teeth, two historical plays with contemporary sensibilities by acclaimed playwright Liz Duffy Adams, directed by Zoe Burke and Antonio Miniño, respectively.

THE TEN TENORS Return to Popejoy Hall in March
THE TEN TENORS Return to Popejoy Hall in March

The TEN Tenors return to Popejoy Hall to perform their Greatest Hits LIVE on Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7:30pm.

Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February
Renée Elise Goldsberry Comes to Popejoy Hall in February

 Renée Elise Goldsberry will perform on Popejoy Hall's stage on February 24, 2024 at 7:30pm, presenting an evening of songs and storytelling for all audiences. 

Santa Fe Playhouse Announces New Leadership Model With Three Artistic Directors
Santa Fe Playhouse Announces New Leadership Model With Three Artistic Directors

SFP announces new leadership model with three artistic directors.

Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam Video
Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Amsterdam
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Video
Watch Highlights from DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Video
Watch the First 10 Minutes of THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical
