Neil Simon's THE ODD COUPLE (FEMALE VERSION) to Open at The Adobe Theater in March

Neil Simon's revision of his hugely successful play, The Odd Couple, sees the lead characters transformed into ‘Olive Madison' (played by Stephanie Jones) and ‘Florence Unger' (played by Gloria Goodman).

The prodution runs March 1-24.

Olive and their group of girlfriends are enjoying their weekly Trivial Pursuit night in Olive's messy and ill-equipped apartment. As the game continues, Florence arrives, fresh from being dumped by her husband. Fearful that the neurotic Florence might attempt suicide, Olive invites her to move in as her roommate. However, Olive and Florence have VERY different personalities. Where Olive is messy, untidy, and unconcerned about the state of her apartment, Florence is obsessively clean, tidy, and obsessed with hygiene. Olive's easy-going outlook on life soon clashes with Florence's highly-strung neurotic tendencies, testing their friendship to the limit. When Olive organizes a double-date with the Costazuela brothers (you will recall the delightful Pigeon sisters in the original play), their differences come to a head and sparks fly. Be sure not to miss this hilarious contemporary comic classic. Supporting the leading ladies are Kristin Herrnstein Cooper, Kimberley Peters, Mary Kay Riley and Jennifer Benoit as the game players. Yannig Morin and Isaac Dean Carrillo play Manolo and Jesus Constazuela.

Director Georgia Athearn says: The Adobe audiences love to laugh and so do I. As a longtime supporter of plays about women, Neil Simon's The Odd Couple (Female Version) hits all the right marks. Written in the 1980s, Simon was able to set his female characters on the path to finding independence from the men in their lives. It is not a “hit over the head” liberation play, but a soft understanding that we may be able to stand on our own.

For more information and tickets, go to Click Here or call 505-898-9222.