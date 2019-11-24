Littleglobe Presents Composer/Improvisor/Guitarist Janet Feder

Littleglobe will present composer/improvisor/guitarist Janet Feder at Littleglobe on Sunday, December 8, 7pm. Janet will be playing solo pieces demonstrating her incredible extended techniques on the guitar as well as her very personal songwriting, as well as work within a local ensemble that includes Chris Jonas on saxes, Paul Brown on bass and Dave Wayne on drums.

Janet Feder is best known for pioneering composition for prepared guitar. A lecturer at University of Colorado, Janet collaborates, performs and teaches internationally. Recent work includes the acclaimed solo album T H I S C L O S E, music for dance with her duo cowhause (guitar + live electronics) and n/Topia, a collaborative digital/visual/sonic dome performance.

Previously the Chair of the Music Department at Naropa University in Boulder, Colorado, Feder has performed or collaborated with Fred Frith, Nels Cline, Henry Kaiser, Bill Frisell, Elliott Sharp, Mike Keneally, Bryan Beller, Amy Denio, Chris Cutler, Mike Johnson/Thinking Plague, Susie Asado, Nikmat Hatraktor, Paolo Angeli, Wu Fei, Thomas Dimuzzio, Tatsuya Nakatani, Erin McKeown, Jane Rigler, Shoko Nagai, Satoshi Takeishi, James Sidlo, Pauline Oliveros and poet Anne Waldman.

Feder's solo work was featured in a June 2012 Tiny Desk Concert on NPR. Feder is also currently half of Denver-based duo Cowhause with Colin Bricker.

Tickets at the door $10 - $20.

Littleglobe HQ 2350 Fox Rd., Suite 200, Santa Fe





