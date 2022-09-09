Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Latin American Music And Oral History Project Coming To Teatro Paraguas

The tour celebrates Latin American immigrants' diversity, cultural heritage, and their contributions to this country.

Register for Albuquerque News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 09, 2022  

Latin American Music And Oral History Project Coming To Teatro Paraguas

Javier Jara, along with a group of very talented musicians, will present a very special musical project honoring the Latin American immigrant population living in the United States.

For the "Our Rhythms, Our Voices" project, Javier and his team of collaborators interviewed immigrants from all walks of life and from all over Latin America to create songs, using the rhythms from their native lands. The tour celebrates Latin American immigrants' diversity, cultural heritage, and their contributions to this country.


Interviews include an Otavaleña Indigenous woman who works in IT, a former priest who fought for workers' rights alongside Oscar Romero in El Salvador, an Argentinian chef, a Dual Language Educator from Mexico, a Guatemalan housekeeper, a Quechua repairman whose family worked in the tin mines in Potosí, Bolivia, and a Guatemalan woman, who has lived for the past five years under sanctuary of a church to escape deportation. Part oral history/part roots music experimentation, the concert provides a unique window into the individual lives of Latin Americans living in the United States. Photographer Alejandro Moreno-Alanis will display his portraits of each person interviewed along with significant quotations in panels at each concert. All music is composed by Javier Jara with lyrics by Yahir Durán. Band members include bassist Janie Cowan, who has played with Bob Dylan, percussionist Michael Longoria, who has toured with Patti Griffin and Bob Schneider, and violinists Abigail Shiman and Camille Scheiss, who have played in orchestras around the world.

The concert and audience Q&A will take place at Teatro Paraguas on Saturday, October 15th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at <https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195972®id=109&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fourrhythms-ourvoices.bpt.me?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1>. Reservations may be made at 505-424-1601 to pick up tickets at the door.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Cuban Sensation Cimafunk Will Perform at FUSION Meadow This MonthCuban Sensation Cimafunk Will Perform at FUSION Meadow This Month
September 9, 2022

Cimafunk, one of music's most talked about live performers, brings his nine-piece band from Havana to Albuquerque this fall. Cimafunk is an Afro-Cuban rock star whose name refers to his heritage as a “cimarrón,” Cubans of African descent who resisted and escaped slavery, as well as to the essence of his music that aims to subvert conventional sounds with rhythmic innovation.
John Macker Poetry Reading and Book Launch Announced At Teatro ParaguasJohn Macker Poetry Reading and Book Launch Announced At Teatro Paraguas
September 7, 2022

Award-winning poet and playwright John Macker will read from his recent chapbook of poems, Belated Mornings on Sunday, Sept. 25th, 5 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie in Santa Fe.
Argos MacCallum to Host Book Launch/Poetry Reading at Teatro ParaguasArgos MacCallum to Host Book Launch/Poetry Reading at Teatro Paraguas
September 6, 2022

​​​​​​​Teatro Paraguas will host a book launch and poetry reading with Argos MacCallum reading from his newly published collection of poems, Sleeping Woman Mountain.  The chapbook is published by Kelsay Books (Utah), and contains collected love poems of the past 30 years.
PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Premieres At Popejoy Hall, October 23PRIDE AND PREJUDICE Premieres At Popejoy Hall, October 23
September 6, 2022

Jane Austen's celebrated novel Pride and Prejudice comes to Popejoy Hall for one performance Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 3:00pm.
Teatro Paraguas Presents Two Plays By E.A. 'Tony' Mares Next MonthTeatro Paraguas Presents Two Plays By E.A. 'Tony' Mares Next Month
September 6, 2022

Teatro Paraguas will present the one-act play Lola's Last Dance, by the late  Ernesto Antonio “Tony” Mares of Albuquerque, for seven performances beginning Friday, August 12, 2022.  A staged reading of his long epic poem Astonishing Light— Conversations I Never Had with Patrociño Barela, will also be presented.