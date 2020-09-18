Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Karen Petersen Reads Poetry At Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas presents a live Zoom poetry Reading with Karen Petersen, Sunday, October 11.

Sep. 18, 2020  

In addition to receiving a PEN American Writer's Grant, in 2019 Karen Petersen was the first person in the history of the Pushcart Prize to receive five nominations in all three categories of poetry, short story, and flash. She was also nominated that year by Amos Greig, the editor of the Northern Ireland publication A New Ulster, for the UK Forward Prize and the Saboteur Prize.

Come hear her read from her various collections. There will be an opportunity for questions!

Learn more about Karen Petersen's fascinating life and career at https://karenpetersenwriter.com/

Link to Register available at teatroparaguas.org or by emailing teatroparaguas@gmail.com.


