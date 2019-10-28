Julesworks Follies Announces 60th Edition NO POLITICS FALL INTO...

Julesworks Follies 60th Edition No Politics Fall Into.... will be on Sunday November 10th at 7PM at Le Jean Cocteau Cinema.

Julesworks returns with two shows to end 2019. The first will be the Julesworks Follies 60th Edition No Politics Fall Into... being a little looser themed show timed between Day of Dead / Halloween & Turkey Week and around an election which we are mostly ignoring. Rather, the show will be built around a brand new original skit by Julesworks Loyalist Rose Provan with a smattering of music, poetry, short bits, Stand Up Spoken Rant A Logues, plenty of place for the audience to keep involved and a new Special Guest Host in Dan Burkath.

In lieu of a specific theme, Julesworks Follies # 60 is somewhat built around the brand new original playlet by Julesworks Loyalist Rose Provan called Gramma Smokes Pot which will be split into three segments presented throughout the night. Around each segment there will be a visit to Her Highest High Shop run by Christy with rumored return visits to Julesworks from Cheech (and Chong perhaps).

The Julesworks Ensembles 60h Episode presents Theatre, Music, Comedy, Stand Up Spoken Words, some Dance even maybe and much more. Spearheaded by and starring Julesworksers Loyalists Rose Provan, Jules, Christl McKenzies & Clan who have grown up watching and now participating in Julesworks Follies the show plus some help from Ellchemi Ossorio, Yvette and GabeCat and some other newcomers hopefully joining from Madrid Timbo Arnaldo & Lance Highers. Timbo and Lance are said to be brining their musical talents to the show as well as premiering a new skit of their own in a couple parts.

Other acts to be confirmed possibly, life always depending as the performers generously donate their time talents and passions with the audiences, include puppeteer performer zombie musical maestro Devon Ludlow and musical intro tradition from Gregg Turner. And as ever loads of audience participation is encouraged including bring questions for Ask the Revisionist Historian in which the audience can ask questions of our experts, including our masked young geniuses and Rev Jules.

We strive, aim and hope in each show to meld returning talent and reprising and refining the scope of material mixed with new performers genres and styles and we aim to have music in the mix and plenty of skits to include the audience especially in our Open Slot Slot in which audience members can get on stage at the end of the show to share a short performance piece.

So come prepared to interact as well as enjoy.

As usual, there may be literary poetical musical moments including Julesworksers Literary Outburst by Jules Christl & Others Sometimes.

And, the Julesworksers will carry on the tradition that the show will end with an Ensemble Musical Finale by the troupe with audience participation encouraged.

Tickets are $5 and available now at: www.jeancocteaucinema.com

We also already have our date for our Annual (Ish) Year End Blow Out with Julesworks Follies # 61 to take place on Sunday December 29th also likely at 7pm. In past years, that show has been extra ruckus fun draw falling between the holidays with more people in town looking for a safe (mostly) place to enjoy!





All performers and artists, as well as anyone interested in helping behind the scenes, are encouraged to submit possible show ideas to Jules at: srubinfilms@gmail.com



Julesworks will continue, as far as we know, into 2020, to stage their show roughly every six to 8 weeks so stay tuned for the announcement of the next date and theme and possible alternate venue.

For more info or to attend, contact Jules at: 505-310-9997 or srubinfilms@gmail.com





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You