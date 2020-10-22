Jane Lipman and Jeff Hood Poetry Reading at Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with noted Santa Fe poets Jane Lipman and Jeff Hood on Sunday, November 15.

Teatro Paraguas will host a poetry reading with noted Santa Fe poets Jane Lipman and Jeff Hood on Sunday, November 15 at 3:00 p.m. The reading will be live on ZOOM, and the link may be found on the Teatro Paraguas website, teatroparaguas.org

Jane Lipman's first full-length poetry collection, On the Back Porch of the Moon, BLACK SWAN Editions, 2012, won the 2013 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award and a 2013 NM Press Women's Award. Her chapbooks, The Rapture of Tulips and White Crow's Secret Life, Pudding House Publications, 2009, were finalists for NM Book Awards in Poetry in 2009 and 2010, respectively. Her poem "Unsung" won Second Prize in a national poetry contest, Honoring Cole Porter, 2015. She was First Runner Up in the Lummox Poetry Contest, 2016.

During the '80s she founded and directed Taos Institute, which sponsored performances and workshops by Robert Bly, Joseph Campbell, Gioia Timpanelli, Paul Winter, and others.

She gave Comedy Therapy and Enneagram workshops in NM for many years--also in Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Poland, and Russia. Until Covid sequestering, she gave Mystical Poetry and Writing workshops three times a year in Santa Fe. She has lived in northern New Mexico since 1970.

Jeff Hood is a poet, gardener and adventurer in wild places. He has had more careers than is healthy, but most of them have been great fun, and or great learning. He has recently bought a little apple orchard in Velarde and is looking forward to life in a small community on the Rio. His go-to question, when faced with tough decisions comes from Sai Baba: "Before you talk, think: Is it necessary? Is it true? Is it kind? Will it hurt anyone? Will it improve upon the silence?

