HOW TO SURVIVE YOUR FAMILY AT CHRISTMAS Opens at No Strings Theatre Company Friday

No Strings Theatre Company presents "How to Survive Your Family at

Christmas," a charming comedy by William Missouri Downs and directed by

NSTC's Artistic Director, Ceil Herman. The play opens Friday, December 6

and runs through Sunday, December 22. There is a wonderful exhibit in

thetheatregallery located in the lobby of the Black Box Theatre titled

"It's All Relative." There will be a wine and cheese reception for the

artists on Friday, December 6 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.



It's Christmas, that wonderful time of year when families deck the halls,

don their gay apparel, and pretend they don't hate each other. College

student Loretta (Debbie Jo Felix) hasn't been home in two years mostly

because she has nothing in common with her blue-collar parents (Nancy Clein

Tafoya and Bobby Senecal). When she left to attend Harvard, she thought

she'd never return, but then she fell in love with a cultivated Cambridge

law student (C.S. Rede), and he wants to meet her parents.



The difference between Loretta's law student and her parents couldn't be

more profound. He loves yachting, while her parents never let her near

water - growing up Loretta's mother told her chlorine caused skepticism. He

reads Tennyson, while her parents read "Jonathan Livingston Seagull" - not

the book, the Cliffs Notes. Joseluis Solorzano plays the understanding

priest who helps the family to solve their problems and have a happy

resolution.



Joshua Taulbee designed the set, Autumn Gieb is the costume designer and

Peter Herman is the lighting designer. Bekah Taulbee is the Light, Sound,

and Projections operator and Genno Tafoya is the Stage Manager.



"How to Survive Your Family At Christmas" is an entertaining crowd-pleasing

comedy about family, love and the one thing we all need to survive the

holidays, forgiveness.



Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m., Sunday matinees on

December 15 and 22 at 2:30 p.m. and there is a Thursday evening

performances at 7:00 p.m. om December 19.



Playwright Bill Downs will be at the Thursday performance and there will be

a talkback after the the performance that evening..With this play, the

premiere production, the Black Box Theatre will have produced the most

plays (5) by William Missouri Downs. The others are "Cockeyed," "Mad

Gravity,"Seagulls in a Cherry Tree," and "Headsets."



For more information and ticket reservations call (575) 523-1223





