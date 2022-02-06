HONKY TONK HISSY FIT Set to Run at The Adobe Theatre

Four years ago, the Adobe Theater presented the comedy by Jones Hope Wooten, Doublewide, Texas to sold out audiences. Now, the Adobe Theater is proud to present the sequel, Honky Tonk Hissy Fit, where the tiny town has gotten crazier than ever. The town has grown to seventeen mobile homes and a weekend farmers' market. But the rug is pulled out from under them once again. It appears their vacation rental trailer has drawn unwanted attention from a mega-corporation in Austin, Texas.

Watch as the tiny town of Doublewide, Texas takes on the Big City of Austin, Texas. Directed by Georgia Athearn, most of the original cast from Doublewide, Texas will be reprising their roles, along with some new actors, including Lacey Bingham, Maria Teresa Herrara Bustamante, Deanna Gonzales, Timothy Kupjack, Margie Maes, Joel Miller, Ruben Muller, Diana Segara and Elisa River Stacy.

The production will run from March 18th through April 10, 2022 on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There will be a Pay What You Will performance on Thursday April 7 at 7.30pm For tickets, go to www.adobetheater.org or call 505-898-9222.

The playwrights - Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten, collectively known as JONES HOPE WOOTEN, specialize in writing comedies and creating vivid strong roles for women. Because of their commitment to and support of local theatres across the nation, they've built a following with legions of loyal fans and have been dubbed "America's Playwrights." Between them, they've written classic television, hit movies, and Off-Broadway comedy.

The Adobe is taking special precautions to insure the health and wellness of our patrons. On top of our normal sanitization practices and using HEPA filters, which are quietly running during the performance, we are also using Path-Guard Dry-fog technology. The dry-fog machine has been proven effective against pathogens of fungal, bacterial, viral, and yeast origin including COVID-19 and influenza. All Adobe staff and volunteers (including Actors) have been fully vaccinated. All, with the exception of the actors during their performances, will be wearing masks.

We respectfully request that ALL patrons wear a mask at all times while in the theatre. At this time, we will be requiring proof of COVID vaccinations (OR negative COVID test results, within 48 hours) to attend all Adobe performances. We are also currently limiting our capacity to 70 patrons to allow for social distancing. Ticket holders will need to show proof of COVID vaccination (or negative test results) and picture identification at the door for every scheduled performance. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

For more information about the Adobe Theatre, go to their website at www.adobetheater.org.