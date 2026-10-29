HEARTS LIKE FISTS Will Open at No Strings Theatre Company

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No Strings Theatre Company will present Hearts Like Fists by Adam Symkowicz (the playwright of Clown Bar) and directed by Joshua Taulbee. You do not want to miss this fast paced, action packed comedy about love, villainy, and superheroines.

The play opens October 30 and runs through November 15. Performances are Fridays, October 30, November 6and November 13 at 8 pm, Saturdays, October 31, November 7 and November 14 at 8 pm, Sunday matinees on November 8 and November 15 at 2:30 pm and a Thursday performance at 7 pm on November 12.

Doctor X (Joseluis Solorzano) is plaguing the city. He is killing lovers in their sleep. Now, people are sleeping alone, afraid to be with the ones they love. Enter the Crimefighters, An all female group of superheroes dedicated to stopping the evil Doctor X! There's Sally (Rachel Thomas-Chappell), the leader and strategist of the group, Jazmin (Lisa Taylor), a shrewd investigator who loves violence. Finally, there is Nina (Rachel Maze), a skilled fighter who possesses a dark secret that might endanger the Crimefighter's mission. Along the way they recruit Lisa (Cassi Galban), a woman who is burdened with beauty and sex appeal and may be the key to stopping Doctor X. To complicate matters, Lisa has caught the eye of Peter (Aaron Setliff), a brilliant doctor working on an artificial heart that could allow people to safely love again. But a Nurse (Daniela Westfall) at the hospital is also in love with Peter. Who will win Peter's heart? Will the Crimefighters stop Doctor X? Will lovers be able to love again? Find out in Hearts Like Fists!

All this takes place on a pop-art set designed by Melissa Munoz-Chavez and lit by Bekah Taulbee. The costumes are designed by Casi Galban and Karen Buerdsell with props by Darlene DeMondo and sound by Joshua Taulbee.

Tickets are $18 regular admission, $15 for seniors over 65 and students and $12 on Thursday. Call the Black Box Theatre at (575) 523-1223 for reservations

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 43 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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