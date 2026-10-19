84 CHARING CROSS ROAD to Open at West End Productions

NEW! Albuquerque Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Albuquerque & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

West End Productions’ final show, celebrating its 10th anniversary year, 84 Charing Cross Road, is presented at North Fourth Theatre, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM, three weekends, from December 4th – 20th, 2026. Fridays and Saturdays at 7.30pm, Sundays at 2.00pm.

Two decades, one ocean, and a mountain of secondhand books: 84, Charing Cross Road is a witty, deeply moving true story of an unlikely transatlantic friendship (between a brash, literature-loving New York writer and a quietly dignified London antiquarian bookseller) born entirely through a shared love of rare books and words.

Helene Hanff wrote her memoir (spanning twenty years) in the early 1970s. It was adapted by James Roose-Evans for stage, tv and radio in the UK. It premiered on Broadway in 1982 starring Ellen Burstyn and Joseph Maher. It was also an award-winning movie starring Anne Bancroft and Anthony Hopkins. At WEP, Nancy Sellin, director, says “84 Charing Cross Road is a true and delightful story of a writer in NYC who is fascinated with antique books, and the proprietor of a small antique bookstore in England. Their letters span over twenty years and create a platonic love story of two people who share a strong common interest and similar sense of humor. I am drawn to this play because it is a lighthearted, amusing, and touchingly beautiful story. I found myself slipping inside the lives of these two people and becoming mesmerized by their relationship and circumstances. And isn't that what theatre is all about?” Well-known to the Albuquerque theatre community, Stephanie Jones and Tim MacAlpine will enthrall the audience, with a supporting cast played by Caedmon Holland, Fawn Hanson, Neil Faulconbridge, Margie Maes and Kendra Rickert. This production is a Must See!

WEST END PRODUCTIONS focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Our pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, thought-provoking and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.



Photo Credit: Russell Maynor. L- Timothy MacAlpine, R – Stephanie Jones

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 12 Days 00 Hrs 54 Min 16 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming