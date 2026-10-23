THE BODYGUARD Tickets Now on Sale for Popejoy Hall Engagement

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Tickets for The Bodyguard are on sale for the Popejoy Hall engagement, running for 6 performances from Thursday, January 21, 2027, to Sunday, January 24, 2027.

Led by director Samantha Saltzman, The Bodyguard features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC. Nate Coffey is the Production Stage Manager, and Joanne Holdeman is the Company Manager.

The cast is led by Brooke Bailey (Rachel Marron), with Jonathan Blansfield (Frank Farmer), Erica Burkett (Rachel Marron-Alternate), Andrea Simpson (Nicki Marron), Keyshawn Brian Steele (Tony Scibelli), Anthony S. Goolsby (Bill Devaney), Ethan Hall (Stalker), Riki Stevens (Sy Spector), Carmelo Kelly (Fletcher ), and Shiloh Prendergast (Fletcher).

The cast also includes Cedric Jamaal Greene, Cydney Heard, Tanner Jarrett Kirol, Joe Love, Lucy Mangion, Yurika Ono, Camal Pugh, Courtney Genoveva Saffold, Samantha Scott, and Scott Willits.

The Bodyguard is based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

Tickets to The Bodyguard are on sale for $63 - $152. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2026-2027 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 11 Hrs 01 Min 53 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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