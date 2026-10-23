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THE BODYGUARD Tickets Now on Sale for Popejoy Hall Engagement

The production will perform six times at the Albuquerque venue, with tickets ranging from $63 to $152.

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THE BODYGUARD Tickets Now on Sale for Popejoy Hall Engagement

Tickets for The Bodyguard are on sale for the Popejoy Hall engagement, running for 6 performances from Thursday, January 21, 2027, to Sunday, January 24, 2027.

Led by director Samantha Saltzman, The Bodyguard features a book by Alexander Dinelaris, choreography by Jim Cooney, music supervision and additional orchestrations by Darryl Archibald, scenic design by Christine Peters, lighting design by Craig Stelzenmuller, sound design by Joshua D. Reid, costume design by Whitney Locher, hair and wig design by Liz Printz. Casting is by ARC. Nate Coffey is the Production Stage Manager, and Joanne Holdeman is the Company Manager.

The cast is led by Brooke Bailey (Rachel Marron), with Jonathan Blansfield (Frank Farmer), Erica Burkett (Rachel Marron-Alternate), Andrea Simpson (Nicki Marron), Keyshawn Brian Steele (Tony Scibelli), Anthony S. Goolsby (Bill Devaney), Ethan Hall (Stalker), Riki Stevens (Sy Spector), Carmelo Kelly (Fletcher ), and Shiloh Prendergast (Fletcher).

The cast also includes Cedric Jamaal Greene, Cydney Heard, Tanner Jarrett Kirol, Joe Love, Lucy Mangion, Yurika Ono, Camal Pugh, Courtney Genoveva Saffold, Samantha Scott, and Scott Willits.

The Bodyguard is based on the 1992 film starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner. Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Both expect to be in charge of their situation - what they don't expect is to fall in love.

Tickets to The Bodyguard are on sale for $63 - $152. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com, in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located near the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2026-2027 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.

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