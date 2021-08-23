¡GLOBALQUERQUE! to Return This September

¡Globalquerque! New Mexico's Annual Celebration of World Music & Culture, the Southwest's biggest world music and culture party, enters its 17th year of bringing some of the finest acts from around the planet to New Mexico!

The festival, which went virtual in 2020 with a unique presentation entitled the ¡Globalquerque! Cross-Cultural Crossover and launched a 4-part documentary series called ¡Globalquerque! Sojourns returns LIVE September 16 - 18, once again taking over the beautiful National Hispanic Cultural Center (NHCC) campus along the banks of the Rio Grande in Albuquerque, NM. While the festival will be somewhat scaled down due to the ongoing CONID-19 pandemic and Delta variant surge, it will as always, creatively mix the most eclectic lineup of world-class acts from across the planet - from the traditional to the cutting edge - the legendary to up-and-coming new discoveries!

Tickets are now on sale - offering one the country's best values for live music! There will also be a special discounted hotel offer for attendees in partnership with the festival's Official Hotel Sponsor: Best Western Inn & Suites Albuquerque Airport, only 5 minutes from the festival venue. Ticket and hotel info at www.globalquerque.org/tickets.html.

With music that moves the body, ignites the mind and fills the soul, ¡Globalquerque! will again bring the world to Albuquerque and New Mexico on September 17 + 18, 2021, with performances firing back and forth on two concert stages on the NHCC's expansive Plaza Mayor. In addition with confirmed acts (Cabo Verde's legendary songstress Maria de Barros, Southern Italian neo-traditionlists Newpoli, up-and-coming Diné / San Carlos Apache singer-guitarist Sage Bond, electrifying Côte d'Ivorie Afropop stylist Fely Tchaco, Malian kora virtuoso Yacouba Sissoko and his band SIYA, master Algerian musician and composer Moh Alileche Mongolian throat singers Tuvergen Band and electric violinist and Ethiopian music innovator Kaethe Hostetter) ¡Globalquerque! will present the World Premiere of ManBoyBrown, the new project by Raul Pacheco, founder guitarist and singer for the ground-breaking, award-winning Latin outfit Ozomatli. ManBoyBrown promises to be unique presentation, part concert, part theatre. The festival has also commissioned a special project to close out the weekend: The ¡Globalquerque! Latin All-Stars featuring members Colombia's rey vallenato and cumbia maestro accordionist Beto Jamaica, Pacheco from Ozomatli, and members of Nosotros, Baracutanga, Nohe & Sus Santos, Lone Pinon and more! The ensemble will re-imagine one another's songs in a Latin cross-cultural fiesta. It will be a festival ending not to be missed!

Oh, and of course there will be food and drink! From Afro-Caribbean to Street Tacos; Beer, wine and more!

Check out a teaser below!

This year ¡Globalquerque! will also hold a Global Headphone Dance Party on the Plaza Mayor of the NHCC on September 16th from 7 - 11 PM. Hosted by KUNM - Albuquerque's own Brandon Kennedy and featuring guest DJ's spinning global grooves, it promises to be a fabulously sweating kickoff to ¡Globalquerque! weekend. Attendance is limited to 140 tickets and all proceeds from the $10 ticket go to benefit ¡Globalquerque!'s educational outreach programs.

Speaking of educational out reach, due to the pandemic we thought it wise not to have our usual daytime Global Fiesta (it returns in 2022!) due all of its movement and moving parts.However, in the week leading up to ¡Globalquerque! weekend, we will be streaming a few out reach programs including an "Introduction to Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony" and "Musica de la Tierra: New Mexico History Through Traditional New Mexico Music" with NM State Historian and musician Rob Martinez. Other outreach to to be announced.

¡Globalquerque! welcomes our 2021 Poster Artist, the wonderful and insightful visual artist Ophelia Cornet. Among other things, Ophelia is the lead instructor at the Albuquerque Museum.

Ophelia's message is one of empowerment and transformation. Her most recent works prompt us to reexamine ourselves and our relationship with the natural world.

Ophelia works in a variety of mediums including oil painting, clay sculpture, pen and ink illustrations, mosaic murals, and installations made of recycled materials.

We think her striking surreal image simply entitled "¡Globalquerque!" not only captures the festival's "magic" but in many ways gives a sense of "emergence" and "hopefulness", capturing this moment in history as well.

For more information visit: www.Globalquerque.org