GHOSTBUSTERS IN CONCERT, TWILIGHT IN CONCERT and More Set for POPEJOY LIVE! Series

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Popejoy Hall has announced a new series, Popejoy Live!, filled with concerts, film-to-concert events, and beloved holiday favorites. The series opens the 2026-2027 Popejoy Hall season with Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons on August 22, 2026, at 7:30pm.

The 2026-2027 Popejoy Live! Series includes:

Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons

Ghostbusters in Concert

Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Outlander in Concert

The Legend of Korra Live in Concert

Twilight in Concert

Popejoy Live! expands the Popejoy Presents season lineup while introducing exciting new co-promotion partnerships. The Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons Tour arrives at Popejoy Hall through a co-presentation with Danny Zelisko Presents. Popejoy Hall also joins forces with ICON LIVE to present Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis, while Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays marks a partnership between Popejoy Hall and The Lensic.

Designed to bring artists with passionate, established fan bases to Albuquerque, Popejoy Live! creates new opportunities for audiences to connect their favorite artists, nostalgic experiences, and cultural moments with their local performing arts venue. The series also aims to welcome first-time attendees and younger-than-average Popejoy patrons.

Popejoy Hall Director, Fabianna Borghese Tabeling, highlighted the excitement surrounding the new series. “We're thrilled to welcome these incredible artists and experiences to Albuquerque through Popejoy Live! These artists already have passionate fans, and we're excited to give those audiences a chance to experience them in a new setting at Popejoy Hall.”

Through this new series and its partnerships, Popejoy Hall continues to grow its programming reach while ensuring audiences have more opportunities to experience world-class live entertainment in Albuquerque.

ICON LIVE EVP of Marketing and Ticketing, Kristy Maple, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership. "We're thrilled to bring Mannheim Steamroller Christmas to Popejoy Hall and to continue building what we hope will be a long and successful partnership. This production has become a cherished holiday tradition for audiences across the country, and we're excited to share that experience with the Albuquerque community.”

For tickets and additional information about the Popejoy Live! Series, visit popejoypresents.com/season. The 2026-2027 Popejoy Live! Series:

Tori Amos: In Times of Dragons Tour

Saturday, August 22, 2026, at 7:30pm

A pioneer across platforms, Tori Amos is a multiplatinum singer-songwriter, pianist and composer who is nominated for a GRAMMY for the soundtrack to her 2025 New York Times bestselling children's book Tori and the Muses. Today, Tori is thrilled to announce her 18th studio album In Times of Dragons due out May 1 via Universal/Fontana. Revered for building a multifaceted and unifying career of work defined by fearless activism and otherworldly musicianship, the new collection continues this storytelling tradition through a dynamic cast of characters. It is a powerful journey of resilience and awakening where the pursuit of freedom meets forces that seek to control and silence. Tori shares, "In Times of Dragons is a metaphorical story about the fight for Democracy over Tyranny, reflecting the current abhorrent non accidental burning down of democracy in real time by the 'Dictator believing Lizard Demons' in their usurpation of America.”

Tori will support the album with an extensive 35-date U.S. summer tour. The live shows will see Tori joined once again by longtime collaborators Jon Evans (MD and bass) and Ash Soan (drums) plus the addition of three backing singers - Liv Gibson, Deni Hlavinka and Hadley Kennary to perform songs from In Times of Dragons alongside highlights from across her illustrious 35-year career, which has seen eight Grammy nominations and over 12 million global album sales.

Ghostbusters In Concert

Friday, October 2, 2026, at 7:30pm

Experience the beloved 1984 classic film like never before, with the music performed on stage by an orchestra. Audience members will enjoy the ultimate movie concert experience as Ghostbusters is presented on a large HD cinema screen, fully synced to a live performance of Academy Award-winning composer Elmer Berstein's spine-tingling score.

Derek Hough: Dance for the Holidays

Monday, November 16, 2026, at 7:30pm

Derek Hough Dance for the Holidays is a joyous celebration of the most festive time of the year! With jingle bells and Sleigh Bells, holiday carols and cheer, Hough's latest dance spectacular is a show stopping event for the whole family. Fans will be thrilled and delighted as Hough and his cast of phenomenal dancers bring your favorite holiday tunes to life through dance, from the well sung classics to modern pop hits with all of the incredible choreography, exciting stage production and dance mastery that audiences have come to expect. Creative team and EMMY winners, Napoleon and Tabitha Dumo, also known as NappyTabs (Jennifer Lopez's 'All I Have', Michael Jackson: The Immortal World Tour, GRAMMYs), co-create, direct and supervise choreography for the tour.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis

Saturday, November 21, 2026, at 7:30pm

The holiday tradition continues!

MANNHEIM STEAMROLLER CHRISTMAS by Chip Davis has been America's favorite holiday tradition for over 40 years! Grammy Award winner Chip Davis has created a show that features Mannheim Steamroller Christmas classics in the distinctive Mannheim sound. The program includes 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects – capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting.

Outlander In Concert

Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7:00pm

Experience the official “Outlander” in-concert event! A live orchestra performs Bear McCreary's acclaimed score, curated by showrunner Matthew B. Roberts, while highlights from eight seasons illuminate the screen. From Craigh na Dun to the New World, relive Claire and Jamie's journey as Scotland's Celtic sound takes the spotlight.

Outlander in Concert celebrates the show's rich heritage, the timeless romance between Claire and Jamie, and the sweeping landscapes that made us fall in love. Premiering in Scotland; the heart and home of “Outlander,” Echoes of The Highlands will fill the air, reminding us that this is not the end… but just the beginning.

The Legend of Korra in Concert

Friday, January 29, 2027, at 7:30pm

From the creators of the global hit Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert comes the next chapter – The Legend of Korra in Concert. Celebrate 15 years of The Legend of Korra with a breathtaking live concert experience that brings the groundbreaking sequel to life through a live symphonic performance paired with an immersive cinematic experience.

Follow Korra, the rebellious next Avatar after Aang, as she navigates a world on the brink of revolution alongside Asami, Bolin, Mako and Tenzin. Across a two-hour visual journey through all four seasons of the iconic animated series, projected on a full-size cinema screen, audiences will experience the original dialogue and sound effects intact while a powerful live orchestra performs the legendary score in perfect sync with the action on screen. All brought together by the music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman and original series editor Jeff Adams. The Legend of Korra in Concert is an unforgettable way to experience one of the most beloved animated worlds of all time. Whether you're rediscovering the series or celebrating it anew, this is the best way to experience its legacy on the big screen.

Twilight in Concert

Saturday, March 13, 2027, at 7:30pm

Relive the magic of Twilight (2008) with Twilight In Concert! A stunning 12-piece ensemble will perform the unforgettable film score live, synchronized with the movie on a full-size cinema screen. Surrounded by the glow of over a thousand candles, this cinematic live-to-film concert experience will take you back to Forks like never before. Don't miss this extraordinary night of music and romance.

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