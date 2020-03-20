ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE Canceled at Popejoy Hall

Due to the Governor's declaration of a state of emergency and the Secretary of Health's public health order, Popejoy Hall announced on March 12, 2020, that it would close its run of the Broadway touring show Escape to Margaritaville. The show was to run March 12-15.

"We could not find a new date for Escape to Margaritaville," Tom Tkach, director of Popejoy Hall announced. "We will now refund all purchases for that show."

For patrons who paid with a credit card, their tickets will automatically be cancelled and refunded to the card with which they paid. The patron need do nothing. It may take up to 10 days for refunds to be processed.

Patrons paid who with cash or check will need to reach out to UNM Ticketing Services. Because The University of New Mexico is currently working on limited operations, the easiest way to make contact is via email at unmtix@unm.edu. Patrons may also call 505-925-5858, select option 2, and leave a message. A member of the UNM Ticketing team will return the call as soon as possible.

Popejoy has also suspended sales of tickets for The Play That Goes Wrong, scheduled for April 16-19. Popejoy staff and producers for that show are still working on finding alternative dates and ask patrons to hold onto their tickets until further notice. An annoucement will be made as soon as possible.





