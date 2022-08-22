Duke City Repertory Theatre to Present the World Premiere of OPINIONATED SLUT in October

Duke City Repertory Theatre is back and in-person this October with the world premiere of Opinionated Slut, a new play written by local playwright/novelist/screenwriter, Elizabeth Dwyer.

Opinionated Slut is a one-woman comedy (yes, a comedy!) that explores myriad forms of casual, everyday sexism, connecting the obvious yet ignored dots that lead to intimate partner violence. This show examines how the ideas and physiques of female-bodied people are scrutinized, attacked, and devalued through a lens of humor, love, and unyielding optimism.

Written, directed, stage managed, and performed by women during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Opinionated Slut aims to celebrate and amplify the very thing that many in this world aim to destroy: the power of brazen femininity.

This is unlike any show DCRT has ever done and probably unlike anything audiences have ever seen. Throughout the three-week run, you will hear the words of one script interpreted by the minds of two directors within the walls of three venues brought to life by four performers. Seeing it once probably won't be enough.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

What: OPINIONATED SLUT

When: Thursday, October 13, 2022 - Sunday, October 30, 2022

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm MST

Sundays at 4:00pm MST

Where: First Weekend: Power Plant LLC, 3719 4th St NW, ABQ NM, 87107

Second Weekend: Privately-owned venue; guests must RSVP for address

Third Weekend: Virtual, to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home

Cost: All performances are Pay-What-Its-Worth

($15 suggested donation)

Info Available: www.dukecityrep.com

Notes: Recommended for ages 18+

Content Warning: includes explicit descriptions of sex, sexuality, and intimate partner abuse