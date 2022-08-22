Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Duke City Repertory Theatre to Present the World Premiere of OPINIONATED SLUT in October

Duke City Repertory Theatre to Present the World Premiere of OPINIONATED SLUT in October

Opinionated Slut is a comedy that explores myriad forms of casual, everyday sexism, connecting the obvious yet ignored dots that lead to intimate partner violence.

Register for Albuquerque News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 22, 2022  

Duke City Repertory Theatre is back and in-person this October with the world premiere of Opinionated Slut, a new play written by local playwright/novelist/screenwriter, Elizabeth Dwyer.

Opinionated Slut is a one-woman comedy (yes, a comedy!) that explores myriad forms of casual, everyday sexism, connecting the obvious yet ignored dots that lead to intimate partner violence. This show examines how the ideas and physiques of female-bodied people are scrutinized, attacked, and devalued through a lens of humor, love, and unyielding optimism.

Written, directed, stage managed, and performed by women during National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Opinionated Slut aims to celebrate and amplify the very thing that many in this world aim to destroy: the power of brazen femininity.

This is unlike any show DCRT has ever done and probably unlike anything audiences have ever seen. Throughout the three-week run, you will hear the words of one script interpreted by the minds of two directors within the walls of three venues brought to life by four performers. Seeing it once probably won't be enough.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

What: OPINIONATED SLUT
When: Thursday, October 13, 2022 - Sunday, October 30, 2022
Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:00pm MST
Sundays at 4:00pm MST
Where: First Weekend: Power Plant LLC, 3719 4th St NW, ABQ NM, 87107
Second Weekend: Privately-owned venue; guests must RSVP for address
Third Weekend: Virtual, to be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home
Cost: All performances are Pay-What-Its-Worth
($15 suggested donation)
Info Available: www.dukecityrep.com
Notes: Recommended for ages 18+
Content Warning: includes explicit descriptions of sex, sexuality, and intimate partner abuse


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.



Related Stories Albuquerque Stories
Sign-Up for Albuquerque News

Local Shows
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# O'Keeffe!
Rodey Theatre (9/09-9/11)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka Jr.
Flickinger Center (10/21-10/29)
Next To Normal
Musical Theatre Southwest (10/06-10/29)
The Addams Family
Way Way Off Broadway Theatre Company (10/21-10/30)
Kinky Boots
Musical Theatre Southwest (6/02-6/25)
VIEW ALL  ADD A SHOW  

More Hot Stories For You


Duke City Repertory Theatre to Present the World Premiere of OPINIONATED SLUT in OctoberDuke City Repertory Theatre to Present the World Premiere of OPINIONATED SLUT in October
August 22, 2022

Duke City Repertory Theatre is back and in-person this October with the world premiere of Opinionated Slut, a new play written by local playwright/novelist/screenwriter, Elizabeth Dwyer.
KILLER QUEEN Rocks the Stage at Popejoy HallKILLER QUEEN Rocks the Stage at Popejoy Hall
August 18, 2022

Killer Queen honors the legendary band Queen at Popejoy Hall with performances on Saturday, September 17 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, September 18 at 3:00pm.
Jim Curry's Tribute to the Music of John Denver is Coming to Spencer Theater This MonthJim Curry's Tribute to the Music of John Denver is Coming to Spencer Theater This Month
August 11, 2022

The music of the late John Denver is like an old friend, outlasting trends and standing the test of time.  Join acclaimed performer Jim Curry at Spencer Theater on Saturday, August 20 at 8 p.m. for this tribute to the music of one of the most beloved singer/songwriters ever to grace the stage.
Kathy Mattea Comes to Spencer This WeekendKathy Mattea Comes to Spencer This Weekend
August 9, 2022

Kathy Mattea has enjoyed the kind of success many artists only dream of: two Grammy wins, four CMA Awards, four #1 country singles, five gold albums, and a platinum collection of her greatest hits.
The Adobe Theater Presents THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE Next MonthThe Adobe Theater Presents THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE Next Month
August 3, 2022

The play is loosely inspired by a true story, although the characters and situations are purely fictional. Playwright Deborah Brevoort uses the structure of Greek tragedy to tell this story of grieving and healing, powerlessness and control, joy and darkness. 