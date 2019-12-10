Cirque Mechanics Brings 42FT to Popejoy Hall

With the group's unique approach to performing arts, Cirque Mechanics's new show tells inspiring stories of wonder and awe while incorporating innovative and mechanical staging. 42FT - A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels, the latest invention from the creative minds of Cirque Mechanics, comes to Popejoy Hall on Friday, January 31, at 7:30 pm.

Cirque Mechanics finds its roots in the mechanical and its heart in the stories of American ingenuity. It was founded in 2004 by Boston native and German Wheel artist, Chris Lashua, after his successful collaborative project with the Circus Center of the San Francisco Birdhouse Factory. His shows, rooted in realism, display a raw quality rarely found in modern circus, making their message timeless and relevant.

The props on stage feature larger than life mechanical marvels, transforming the theater into a circus. The show features a rotating tent frame for strongmen, amazing acrobats and aerialists, and grandiose galloping mechanical metal horse. The stories within the performance are wrapped in circus acrobatics, mechanical wonders, and a bit of clowning around. In this intense and engaging act, performers tell stories full of theatricality and a modern sensibility.

Cirque Mechanics performances provide audiences with a new view inside the circus ring, immersing the viewer into the timelessness of the evolving art form. In addition to 42FT- A Menagerie of Mechanics Marvels, the troupe has created three extraordinary productions; Birdhouse Factory, Boomtown, and Pedal Punk. Spectacle Magazine hailed 42FT as "the greatest contribution to the American circus since Cirque du Soleil."

Tickets for Cirque Mechanics will be on sale for $75, $55, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore and the Bradbury Ticket Office, located at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Suite 203, or by calling (505) 925-5858. For more information on the upcoming season, visit popejoypresents.com.





