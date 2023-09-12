CAT'S PAJAMAS Comes to Teatro Paraguas

Teatro Paraguas will present Cat's Pajamas, a play by Albuquerque playwright Vicki Meagher for 11 performances beginning Friday, October 13, 2023.

Vicki Meagher is a full-time playwright living in Albuquerque since 2018. She's written twelve full-length plays, as well as many short plays which have been produced or read at the Santa Fe Playhouse, Aux Dog Theatre, Fusion Theatre, KUNM Radio Theater, Los Alamos Little Theatre, Blue Raven Theatre, North Fourth Art Center, and Coal Avenue Theater CNM.

Cat's Pajamas is her first full-length play production, directed by Talia Pura. In a devastating instant in Taos, New Mexico, the lives of two emotionally challenged people intersect. Hardy (played by Brent Black) is a middle-aged software engineer, model train enthusiast, and unfulfilled Buddhist meditator. Megan (Samantha Scarborough) is a young suicidal victim of an earlier tragedy who uses free-form dancing to express herself. The two attempt to connect with each other, crossing through a minefield of issues including disability, isolation, homelessness, abandonment, suicide, the haunting memory of a mass shooting, and survivor guilt. In the end, compassion and understanding win out over fear and alienation.

Vicki Meagher is a member of the Dramatists Guild, Playwrights Circle (Albuquerque), SouthWest Writers (Albuquerque), Alliance of Los Angeles Playwrights, New Hampshire Writers Project, Playwrights' Platform (Boston), and International Centre for Women Playwrights. Her current project is turning her full-length play Mother Yucca into a novel. http://vickimeagher.com.

Talia Pura is a theatre Renaissance artist. She has equal passion for directing, costuming, performing, writing and producing for the stage. She has worked, abundantly, in all of those capacities, for most of Santa Fe's theatre companies. She is the founder and artistic director of Blue Raven Theatre in Santa Fe. http://taliapura.com

Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m., beginning Friday, October 13th through Sunday October 29 at Teatro Paraguas, 3205 Calle Marie. Tickets are $25 general admission and $15 limited income, and may be purchased online at teatro-paraguas.ticketleap.com/cats-pajamas/

To make a reservation and purchase tickets at the door, please call (505) 424-1601.

This project is made possible in part by New Mexico Arts (Department of Cultural Affairs), Santa Fe Arts and Culture, and Santa Fe Community Foundation.