Bookworks Hosts Olivia Gatwood, Ryan Higgins, Rick Riordan & UNM Press 90th Anniversary Panel

Bookworks hosts premier author events in August and September both at the bookstore at 4022 Rio Grande Boulevard and at offsite venues around the city.

The store hosts Rick Riordan on September 27 for what will be one of the store's biggest events of the year. One of the world's most popular writers for elementary and middle grade readers, Riordan will be on tour promoting his new book in the Trials of Apollo series, The Tyrant's Tomb. He'll converse with two New Mexico authors, Jennifer Cervantes and Rebecca Roanhorse, both of whom write in his new Rick Riordan Presents series, at the SUB reading. Tickets are $25, including a signed hardcover of The Tyrant's Tomb @ bkwrks.com/rick-riordan

On August 24, Albuquerque welcomes home hometown poet, Olivia Gatwood, on her Life of the Party tour at the KiMo. Life of the Party (Random House) is her first book length collection and follow up to the chapbook, New American Best Friend. Gatwood is an educator and activist, popular touring poet, and YouTube sensation. She will read and converse with Gigi Bella and sign books. Tickets are $17 for two seats, including a signed paperback @bkwrks.com/gatwood.

On September 8, Bookworks and the University of New Mexico Press team up for a special author panel to celebrate their 90th anniversary. Press staff along with Levi Romero, Anita Rodriguez, Nasario Garcia, and Sue Boggio and Mare Pearl will talk about the press.

Many other poetry events are forthcoming at Bookworks. Larry Goodell reads from his new book, Hot Art, poetry and plays, on August 10. Barbara Rockman reads from her book, to cleave, (Univ of NM Press) on August 11. On September 9, Bookworks hosts Jake Skeets for his new collection, Eyes Bottle Dark with a Mouthful of Flowers (Milkweed Press). Poets Chelsea Bunn and Rich Boucher read from recent collections on August 24 and 30. On September 14, local poet Amaris Ketcham delivers from her A Poetic Inventory of the Sandia Mountains. The monthly free poetry workshop, Wingbeats, is August 13 and September 10.

For kids, Bookworks hosts story time Thursdays at 10:30 am. On August 17th Mari-Luci Jaramillo reads from Sacred Seeds. Picture book author Ryan Higgins visits September 5 with his new book, Bruce's Big Storm. On September 14, Marjori Krebs and Taylor Potter read from their new picture book, Lobo Louie and Lobo Lucy Visit the University of New Mexico.

Book clubs coming up include The Murderinos True Crime Book Club on the last Tuesday of every month, on August 27 and September 24 at 6 pm. Bookworks Book Club meets at 6:30 on August 14th to discuss Madeline Albright's Fascism and on September 11th to talk about Roxane Gay's memoir, Hunger.

Other special promotions this month include the plaza wide sidewalk sale on August 3 and 4. Bookworks will offer tax free items for school and half off all used books.





