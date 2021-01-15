Blue Raven Theatre Presents MEET THE AUTHORS At Teatro Paraguas

Presented as a Zoom performance, this comedy is an expansion of a ten-minute play presented as part of the Santa Fe Playhouse's Benchwarmers Festival in 2018.

Four women of a certain age meet every Saturday at a table in the park, attempting to sell books they have written. In this expanded version, we not only meet them, but also all the would-be customers going for strolls in this neighborhood park. The women know each other well, finding all the buttons to push in their efforts to be the one to make a sale this fine day, even though none of the passersby have actually come to the park with an intention to shop.

Talia Pura directs a stellar cast which includes Marguerite Louise Scott, Duchess Dale, Joyce Story, Talia Pura, Patti O'Berg, Eric Devlin' Amber Devlin, Don Converse, and Cheryl Fort-Mente.

Link to Register: teatroparaguas.org