BROADWAY CONFIDENTIAL Comes to Santa Fe in May With Ana Gasteyer and Seth Rudetsky

Camko Productions, a new venture for Jackie Camborde, Kathy Camborde and Jim Kutsko, announces their first production in Santa Fe will be BROADWAY CONFIDENTIAL: An Evening with Ana Gasteyer and Seth Rudetsky, Tuesday, May 10 at 7PM at the historic Lensic Center for Performing Arts.

"We travel a lot and always go to Broadway-level shows, piano bars and other live theater wherever we go," says Jackie Camborde, "We have met many performers who would love to come here to perform and are determined to make that happen through Camko Productions." Camko has already been producing small cabaret shows for pianist and vocalist Theo Kutsko, in New Mexico and New York City.

BROADWAY CONFIDENTIAL will feature SNL alum Ana Gasteyer and Sirius XM Radio Host Seth Rudetsky. "We wanted to bring an act that would combine comedy, storytelling and great music from the Broadway stage and beyond. Ana has amazing vocal skills, and Seth is an incredible, hilarious performer - the two of them together will make for a really enjoyable evening," Camborde says.

Gasteyer is perhaps best known for her iconic work on Saturday Night Live. During her six-year stint, she created and delivered some of the most iconic SNL characters, including middle school music teacher "Bobbie Moughan-Culp" as well as her impressions of Martha Stewart, Celine Dion and Hillary Rodham Clinton. She stars in both film and television, most memorably in Mean Girls and as the beleaguered drama teacher on ABC's The Goldbergs. She appeared in Fox Live musicals A Christmas Story and the iconic musical Grease, as well as Showtime's Reefer Madness.

On stage, Gasteyer originated the role of "Elphaba" in the Chicago production of Wicked and then went on to play the role on Broadway. Her resume also includes The Rocky Horror Show and the Tony Nominated plays: The Royal Family and Three Penny Opera.

Seth is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's ON BROADWAY as well as the host of SETH SPEAKS on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miserables and Phantom of the Opera. In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon in The Ritz. Off-Broadway he wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed Rhapsody in Seth at the Actors Playhouse and has also appeared on TV on Law and Order: Criminal Intent. As an author, he penned the non-fiction Q Guide to Broadway, the novel Broadway Nights and the young adult novel My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan.

Seth played himself on Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List, was the vocal coach on MTV's LEGALLY BLONDE: The Search for Elle Woods reality show. He co-wrote and starred in the musical DISASTER! and he tours the country and performing with Broadway stars as well as with his one-man show, DECONSTRUCTING BROADWAY.

Ana and Seth have worked together multiple times and promise to bring an evening of unforgettable song and story. Tickets range from $49 - $89 and go on sale March 10 at lensic.org or by calling 505-988-1234.