Aux Dog Theatre Nob Hill Presents BLOOD AND WATER

Aux Dog Theatre Nob Hill will present the world premiere of the riveting drama BLOOD AND WATER which opens September 12 and runs through September 29.

Advance Tickets are available at http://www.auxdogtheatre.org or by calling 505-596-0607.

In the visceral style of Sam Shepard, Blood and Water exposes the emotional rivalry between two brothers and the disruptive business they've created in the New Mexican desert. As they battle each other for dominance, each works to keep the shocking secret they share from a woman's search for the truth about the man she married.

"I am thrilled to be directing the World Premiere of Andy Mayo's timely story of two sparring brothers estranged for many years enmeshed in an explosive public and private drama. The play is set in the vast and empty New Mexico desert where the themes of loneliness, lost memories, sibling rivalry and desperate love combine in a startling study of revenge and betrayal. If you admire the plays of Sam Shepard, don't miss BLOOD AND WATER," commented Artistic Director VJ Liberatori.

Steffi, a fashion editor working in the world of appearances sets out to discover the truth about her husband Art, a man driven to succeed in the ruthless world of private equity. Has Art helped his brother start a water business out of generosity or as a means of revenge? The answer lies in the distant past, a past that both brothers work hard to keep buried.

"Blood and Water by Andy Mayo expertly builds tension before a shocking climactic ending," according to Scott Jackoway, director of the play's public reading in Chicago.

The play's development included a reading at Chicago Dramatists Center for New Play Development, with playwright MT Cozzola moderating, and at The Forge, a new work series sponsored by Nomad's Art Collective, with Jackoway directing. A scene from the play also received a staged reading at Scene Shop Showcase, sponsored by Chicago Dramatists.

The play opens with a special Thursday night preview performance at 8 pm, then follows with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 pm and Sundays at 2 pm.

The outstanding cast features Jeff Dolecek, Justin Estes, Tristana Gonzalez, and George Ryan. Tim Wilkinson is stage manager. The production is directed by VJ Liberatori, Producing Artistic Director of the Aux Dog Theatre Nob Hill.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You