Actors Studio 66 to Present TEA FOR THREE This Month

Albuquerque's newest professional theatre, Actors Studio 66 (AS66), will present Tea for Three, starring Kandyce Hughes. This one-woman show will make its Albuquerque debut and stars Ms. Hughes, a Phoenix, Arizona resident and an award-winning actor, director, and choreographer.

Tea for Three and the history or "herstory" if you will, of three of our countries' first ladies, Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon, and Betty Ford has received nationwide acclaim. With a mission of bringing "Socially Relevant Theater" to New Mexico, AS66 underscores the current election environment and hopefully humanizes it with stories that are considered both whimsical and deeply moving.

Written by Eric H. Weinberger and Elaine Bromka, this witty, sly and deeply moving play explores the hopes and fears of Lady Bird Johnson, Pat Nixon and Betty Ford. In three scenes taking place in the family quarters of the White House, each of the women confides to the audience. Secrets are spilled about their husbands' rise to power, their romances with the men and their paths as wives in the White House.

Tea for Three runs one weekend only and opens on Friday, November 11th, and Saturday, November 12th at 7:30pm. There is also a Sunday matinee performance at 2pm on the 13th. (Unlike the Companies' typical main stage shows, Tea for Three will not be offering a Thursday evening show.)

All shows are presented in the Black Cat Theatre space at 3011-13 Monte Vista Blvd., NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. Seating is general admission and tickets are $20. If available, tickets may be purchased at the door, but patrons are encouraged to reserve them in advance at: www.actorsstudio66.org/ticketing

ACTOR'S STUDIO 66 was founded in the summer of 2021, by actors Frederick Ponzlov, Kathleen Welker, and Zoë Yeoman along with theater professionals Tim Wilkins and Linda Ferro. AS66 is a Not-For-Profit 501(c)3 Corporation.

The Company's mission is to work within the realm of "Socially Relevant Theatre."