AMP Concerts Announces Second Weekend Of Drive-in Concerts At HIPICO Santa Fe Horse Park

Drive-in concerts on the grass are a hit! We are excited to announce that live concerts are back with a COVID safe, family friendly community concert series on the polo fields at Santa Fe's HIPICO Equestrian park. The first weekend of shows Aug. 14 and 15 brought back the joy of sharing live music with Nosotros and Joe West.

Not so much a "drive-in" as a concert on the lawn with individual VIP parking, patrons can enjoy live music while tailgating and picnicking on the grass and enjoying some of New Mexico's finest performers.

Friday, Sept 4, 6:30 - Santa Fe's official Zozobra watch party

Your only chance to enjoy Zozobra in a safe, shared, communal way!

Burn your gloom away in this crazy year as we present Zozobra on the big screen video walls with live music from two great northern New Mexico bands: Cuarenta y Cinco & Severo y Grupo Fuego. This event is presented in conjunction with the New Mexico Hispano Music Association

Saturday, Sept 5 7:00 - Raashan Ahmad's Love & Happiness Dance Party

Love & Happiness is one of Santa Fe's most beloved community dance parties. Soul, Funk, and Motown originals and modern remixes for you to get your dance on and visuals consisting of soul train lines, concert footage of the greats who performed the songs. This edition will feature the top 3 DJs voted "Best of" in 2020 the vibes will be high! It's also a fundraiser for Earthseed Black Arts Alliance (https://www.earthseedblackarts.org).

AMP concerts is a nonprofit event producer that, in the days before COVID, produced over 200 live events a year. The creation of this COVID safe drive-in concert venue is our effort not just to bring music back to fans, but to support the live music economy of New Mexico musicians and production professionals that have been so devastated this year. It is our belief that the sharing of live music connects people and communities, something we are all missing so terribly in these difficult times.

For tickets and all event information visit ampconcerts.org.

