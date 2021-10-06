ABT Studio Company Makes Their Popejoy Debut Next Month

The American Ballet Theatre Studio Company glissades into Popejoy Hall on Saturday, November 13 at 7:30pm, bringing a performance bursting with the power and vibrance of youth. The ABT Studio Company trains a corps of exceptionally promising dancers, ages 16-20, for careers with ABT or other renowned companies worldwide. Their young dancers perform with an intensity lit by their young passion and a technical mastery refined by American Ballet Theatre's faculty.

The American Ballet Theatre has been the premiere ballet company in the United States for decades. Founded in 1939, the company began with a mission to develop a repertoire of classic ballets and new works under the direction of Lucia Chase and Oliver Smith. The pair delivered on that mission for more than 40 years, engaging leading American and international choreographers to set works for the company.

The ABT Studio Company was founded in 1970 under the name American Ballet Theatre Presents: Ballet Repertory Company. By scouting out young dancers involved in national and international programs and competitions, and inviting others to audition by video or in person, ABT finds the most promising dancers to fill its own ranks for years to come. About four out of five ABT Studio Company dancers join the ranks of the parent company. Misty Copeland, one of the most celebrated ballerinas today, was once a member. Today, she headlines performances with the American Ballet Theatre.

Each year, the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company tours with its company of rising stars to venues across the country and around the world. The works they travel with are often new pieces choreographed specifically for these young dancers as well as selections from the American Ballet Theatre repertoire. When not performing, the students take classes in acting, nutrition, wellness, as well as ballet and are given guidance in life skills such as setting up bank accounts and finding apartments.



The twelve dancers performing with the ABT Studio Company in the 2021-2022 season include Elisabeth Beyer, Tristan Brosnan, Finnian Carmeci, Kyra Coco, Afonso Coelho, Tillie Glatz, Yuma Matsuura, Jake Roxander, Olivia Tweedy, Alejandro Valera Outlaw, Aleisha Walker, and Kotomi Yamada.

Tickets to the American Ballet Theatre Studio Company are on sale for $69, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.