World Premiere Christmas Musical BOOK NOOKS Announced At Burnside Ballroom

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Flying Elephant Company will present the world premiere season of Book Nooks - A Christmas Musical, set to delight Adelaide audiences this holiday season.

The original production written by acclaimed South Australian singer-songwriter, composer and storyteller Benji Riggs is inspired by classic Christmas stories with an orchestral score reminiscent of Sondheim, and a Dickensian tale full of magic and joy.

Book Nooks promises to uncover the magic inside a book you never knew existed. Every year on Christmas eve, 11-year-old Jack Barker and his grandpa deliver candy canes and other sweets to the houses in their town, but this Christmas will be the first since grandpa passed away. As the Barker's move into the newly inherited family home - the traditional gathering place for Christmas - Jack refuses to join the celebrations, believing that doing so would be leaving his grandpa behind.

However, one night Jack finds himself in a magical village of Grunkels - the miniature makers of Christmas sweets - who have made their homes within the forgotten encyclopedias and history books that sit on the top shelves of his grandpa's bookcase. The Grunkels had found refuge with Jack's grandpa after escaping a great reckoning in their homeland. But now Grandpa is no longer around, they have no way of getting their Christmas sweets out to all the children of the town. That is until Jack comes along.

Although reluctant at first, Jack grows close to the amiable creatures and carries on the tradition of delivering the Grunkel's sweets, house by house. All the while Jack learns how to cope with his loss, he rediscovers his joy for Christmas, and reconnects with his family.

According to Benji Riggs, Book Nooks is a tender, heart-warming and deeply personal tale that fits comfortably alongside other timeless holiday stories which inspired him throughout the show's creation.

"Book Nooks was inspired by adored festive classics like A Christmas Carol, The Night Before Christmas and The Nutcracker and is about finding joy in difficult times", Benji said.

"It's a show I wish I wrote while my grandpa was still alive, especially given the heart of the story is a child's relationship with his grandpa and the joy that comes from it".

"I know deep down he would have been proud of Book Nooks. In many ways this is a story about me and him, the beginning of a new homegrown tradition in his honour".

Book Nooks is The Flying Elephant Company's fourth original musical following sold-out seasons of The Boy with the Golden Fox, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time and I Wonder.

Book Nooks will be performed for a strictly limited season from Wednesday 18 December - Saturday 21 December 2024 at Burnside Ballroom, 401 Greenhill Road, Tusmore. Book Nooks is proudly supported by City of Burnside.

For general and school bookings please visit: https://www.flyingelephantcompany.com/booknooks

Comments