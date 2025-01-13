SAWDUST: A Circus Adventure Comes to Adelaide Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Sawdust will take center stage at The Umbrella Revolution, nestled within The Garden of Unearthly Delights for Adelaide Fringe 2025. Directed by Grayboy’s Melinda Gillies, this delightful new show kicks off with previews on 14 February 2025, followed by performances Tuesday to Sunday through to 23 March 2025.

Sawdust tells the story of a baby elephant navigating the thrills, friendships and fun of circus life. Moving between whimsical and heartfelt moments, the production takes audiences on a lively adventure where they get to meet Sawdust and an eclectic mix of performers—each with their own quirks and wisdom to share. With stunning visuals, eclectic music, and larger-than-life characters, Sawdust is a celebration of community, belonging, and the magic that unfolds when you discover your place in the world.

Sawdust is brought to life through a beautifully realised life sized puppet. Operated expertly from inside the puppet, we are able to create a living, breathing, energetic and fun baby elephant onstage that can interact with the characters in the show and the audience. Made by the brilliant Australian company Erth, this puppet is unlike any you may have seen onstage before.

In addition to the puppet, we have three electric and quirky cirque performers as well as a wonderful female live vocalist who plays the role of the ringleader of the show.

“This show is more than a circus spectacle,” says director Melinda Gillies. “It’s about the power of connection and finding joy in life’s unexpected moments.”

Cast & Creative Team

With a talented ensemble, Sawdust’s creative team brings this playful circus adventure to life:

Sawdust, the Baby Elephant

Magnolia, the kooky ringleader

Rhys The Trickster

Gemima Jones

Alex The Madman

Directed by Melinda Gillies, with additional cirque staging by Kirby Myers

Comments