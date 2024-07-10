SALA Festival 2024 Program Launches

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Australia’s largest open-access visual arts celebration, the South Australian Living Artists (SALA) Festival has unveiled its program! Jump online at salafestival.com and dive into a vibrant array of exhibitions, events and activities showcasing the remarkable talent of South Australia’s artistic community. From Saturday July 20th you can also pick up a copy at Foodland stores, SALA venues, civic centres and visitor information centres.

The 27th SALA Festival will be in full swing for the entire month of August, running from the 1st to the 31st, with 10,598 artists participating in 706 exhibitions and events across Adelaide and regional South Australia. Discover exhibitions in a variety of settings including galleries, cafes, city streets, laneways, community spaces, and creative hubs from the city to the suburbs and into the regions. SALA shines a spotlight on South Australia’s talented visual artists, celebrating a spectrum of mediums from traditional to contemporary, continually pushing the boundaries of artistic expression.

SALA acting CEO Bridget Alfred says “Whether it’s football or the Arts, South Australians passionately support festivals. Each year, more than 1 million people attend SALAexhibitions and events across the state. Visual arts are for everyone and we have incredible artists around every corner. This August the SALA Festival once again, throws open the studio doors, lights up the galleries and brings art to the most unexpected places. Be delighted, amused, challenged and consoled by our homegrown, internationally renowned artists. Join in the events at the 2024 SALA Hub at ILA and across the state and tap into warming winter creativity. We invite everyone to download the program, use the SALA app or pick up a print copy and a SALA art bag at your local Foodland. We look forward to seeing you all in August! “

In 2024 the SALA Hub finds its new home at ILA Light Square. This lively meeting place is perfect for a meal or drink, while also viewing the exhibition Proximity in The Light Room Gallery. Proximity features artworks by Gus Clutterbuck, Monika Morgenstern, Charlotte Tatton and Lesley Redgate. SALA will offer a variety of events at The Hub for those eager to explore their creative talents. The Light Room Lab will host the SALA Slide Night and the Light Room Bar will feature several events, including a SALA forum, an Artists and Galleries Networking event, the ‘It Takes Two’ workshop with Dan Withey for a night of fun creative manoeuvres and the Sketchy workshop where Sally Heinrich will guide participants through a series of entertaining drawing activities.

The SALA Hub is also the departure point for the ever-popular SALA bus and walking tours. On August 3 artist OAKEY will lead the Karoonda Silos Bus Tour which includes talks at the Hahndorf Academy, a behind-the-scenes look in Ondeen, an exclusive park tour at Monarto Safari park and dinner under the stars at the Karoonda Lights opening event. On the same day the Port Adelaide Enfield Bus tour hosted by artist Tony Kearney will celebrate MELTFest and go behind the scenes at art venues from Klemzig to the Port. You’ll hear from artists, watch workshops, and finish off with a wander through the Handmade Night Markets. There are also regional self-guided tours in the Adelaide Hills, Barossa, Encounter Bay, McLaren Vale and the Limestone Coast. Visit the SALA website or download the app for more details.

This year’s walking tours include the Street Art Walking Tour, Local & Contemporary Art Tour, First Nations Tour, a SALA Art Tour in Ukrainian and the ever-popular Dog Friendly Art tour where you and your furry friend can walk through some of Adelaide’s city galleries together.

SALA’s featured artist for 2024 is Julia Robinson, whose work is featured on the cover of the SALA program. Julia will exhibit Split by The Spade at Adelaide Central Gallery from July 30th to September 6th, the latest in her ongoing series of odes to the folk horror genre. Julia will also display some of her past works at the Art Gallery of South Australia.Julia Robinson works in sculpture and installation, reflecting an interest in pre-Christian rituals and calendrical customs relating to fertility and the cycles of the seasons, growth and decay. This exhibition launches in tandem with the 2024 South Australian Living Artists publication, funded by Arts South Australia and published by Wakefield Press, penned by Leigh Robb, Hannah Kent and emerging writer Jess Taylor.

SALA has become a key winter festival in SA celebrating the diverse and vibrant talent of artists throughout the state. Artists of all skill levels participate; from those just starting out, to more established artists with national and international reputations. Some of Australia's most exciting and dynamic artists, both established and emerging, are represented in this year's program including: Roy Ananda, Laura Wills, Jackie Saunders, Nici Cumpston, Narelle Autio, Zoe Freney, Kate Kurucz, Alex Beckinsale, Monika Morgenstern, Cheryl Bridgart, Lee Salomone, Marian Sandberg, Emmaline Zanelli, Gus Clutterbuck, Alex Frayne, Jessica Murtagh, Sue Kneebone, Truc Truong, Deborah Paauwe, Nicole Black, Yasemin Sabuncu, Tom Phillips, OAKEY, Kasia Tons, Nick Mount, Kerry Servin, Saxon Rudduck, Cassie Thring, Greg Johns, Georgina Mills, Clare Belfrage, Stephen Trebilcock and Daniel Connell.

Throughout August, SALA exhibitions can be found everywhere from community spaces, local galleries, cafes, schools, retirement villages, and wineries to libraries, local businesses and across the state, from Port Adelaide to Port Pirie, Campbelltown to the Clare Valley, and the Fleurieu to the Flinders. The entire state transforms into an exciting colour palette!

When planning your SALA diary for August make sure to download the free SALA app.

