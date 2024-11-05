Rock The Coast Live Music Event Sets Line-up

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fleurieu Peninsula band Galactic Jelly has been announced as a headline act for accessible live music event Rock the Coast as tickets go on sale for the popular music event created for and by people living with disability.

Celebrated as one of the Fleurieu's best party and performance bands Galactic Jelly will bring their infectious retro hits to the 2024 Rock the Coast event on Friday 22 November at the Victor Harbor Town Hall.

Tickets are limited and available to purchase now for only $10 per person with bookings open online. Support workers of paid attendees are admitted free of charge.

Now in its fourth year, Rock the Coast which is presented by disability support provider Community Living Australia,and supported by the City of Victor Harbor has forged a reputation as a fun, safe and accessible space for people living with disability to experience live music through a series of performances.

In addition to Galactic Jelly the event will feature, local acoustic artist Maggie O'Moore, a DJ set, dancing and BBQ cooked by the Rotary Club of Victor Harbor, which according to Community Living Australia (CLA) Chief Executive Mark Kulinski will set the scene for a fully accessible, fun-filled day fuelled by live performance and self-expression.

"Rock the Coast showcases some great music and importantly unites those living with disability in a setting that celebrates music, self-expression and having a great time", Mark said.

"We are so proud of this event and the community that it has created since its inception. We see people attending from all over the State and invite you and your friends to be part of this wonderful event"

The event is wheelchair accessible, includes accessible bathrooms, a quite break out space and has sensory items available to hire, ensuring everyone is equipped for an enjoyable time.

For tickets and further information on Community Living Australia's events connect on social media @communitylivingaustralia or via their website HERE.

Comments