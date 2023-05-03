Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

Review: EVERY BRILLIANT THING at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre

A heartwarming evening.

May. 03, 2023  

Reviewed by Ewart Shaw, Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

Play is what we do. A play is where we go. State Theatre's double bill in the Space Theatre counterpoints the legal passions of Prima Facie with this heart-warming sort of solo show. I say 'sort of' because Every Brilliant Thing takes audience involvement into a new and delightful place.

Jimi Bani is totally loveable, taking the audience to his heart and they return the compliment. The story is simple. As a seven-year-old, he starts to cope with his mother's health condition by scribbling a list of brilliant things, starting with suggestions from the audience and continuing the therapy at different times in his life. The numbers mount up. They are simple things: ice cream, pineapple on pizza, and dry socks.

His engagement with everyone is a brilliant thing. You can't take your eyes off him, but he's an actor. He is always in control, ever vigilant, and plays his audience like a virtuoso. Watch him make subtle contact with the sound operator, Olivia Aquilina, in the bio box for the music cues. There are cultural references and images that don't square with Bani's Australian and indigenous identity. The play is, in fact, the creation of two men: Duncan MacMillan and Jonny Donahoe, British writers and comedians, and the hard core, the grit at the heart of this many-layered pearl, is suicide, and Bani delivers guidance on how to discuss it and where to go for help.

We're being played at the same time. Some of the spontaneous callouts are carefully scripted; the audience members are handed their notes as they arrive. I'm certain that the woman in the great shoes who plays the dog sock puppet/counsellor is genuine. The well-dressed man, who, at one point, plays both father and son, is just too good to be true. Director, Yasmin Gurreeboo, has lots of friends she can call on.

I sound churlish. It's like watching Penn and Teller Fool Us. Even as we are enthralled by the magic, we know the sleight of hand, the misdirection. We recognize the years of experience in theatrical storytelling that all those involved bring to the evening. Just go. It's great fun, and just the thing to take the edge off a cold May evening.

Photography, Matt Byrne.



Review: PRIMA FACIE at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre Photo
Review: PRIMA FACIE at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
Caroline Craig catches your attention right from the start.
Review: KISS ME KATE at Stirling Community Theatre Photo
Review: KISS ME KATE at Stirling Community Theatre
A highly entertaining evening.
Fortune Feimster Will Embark On Australian Tour Photo
Fortune Feimster Will Embark On Australian Tour
Comedian Fortune Feimster is bringing her Live Laugh Love! tour to Australia this July. Fortune was last in Australia when she performed 12 dates at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in 2017.
RAINING RED ROSES Comes to Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival Photo
RAINING RED ROSES Comes to Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival
Her story is told in song in a cabaret show, 'Raining Red Roses' created and performed by Adelaide singer Shelley Dunstone. After a successful run in Adelaide Fringe, the show is returning for a winter season in the Adelaide Cabaret Fringe Festival.

From This Author - Barry Lenny


Review: PRIMA FACIE at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival CentreReview: PRIMA FACIE at Space Theatre, Adelaide Festival Centre
May 2, 2023

Caroline Craig catches your attention right from the start.
Review: KISS ME KATE at Stirling Community TheatreReview: KISS ME KATE at Stirling Community Theatre
May 2, 2023

A highly entertaining evening.
Review: VALUE FOR MONEY at Odeon TheatreReview: VALUE FOR MONEY at Odeon Theatre
April 30, 2023

This is an exploration of all that makes us human.
Review: COMPETITIVE TENDERNESS at The Arts Centre, Port NoarlungaReview: COMPETITIVE TENDERNESS at The Arts Centre, Port Noarlunga
April 29, 2023

The opening night audience had a great time, with lots of laughs.
Review: ALL ABOUT EVE at St. Jude's HallReview: ALL ABOUT EVE at St. Jude's Hall
April 25, 2023

Olivia Jane Parker’s achievement in adapting the film deserves loud applause.
share