Professor Ruth Rentschler Completes Board Tenure With Landmark Gift to ADT

Professor Ruth Rentschler OAM MAICD has committed $500,000 bequest to Australian Dance Theatre upon completing her eight-year tenure on the company’s board.

Appointed as the Chair of the Board in 2022, Ruth currently works as a professor at University of South Australia’s business school alongside being an advocate for arts organisations across the state and the country.

The award-winning academic has brought decades of experience working across the arts, management and non-profit sectors to the Board. Under Ruth, ADT has undergone a significant period of evolution, with the appointment of current Artistic Director Daniel Riley which saw the company transform its repertoire and strategic priorities, placing emphasis on care, collective creativity, and the creation of work that seeks to spark social change.

“Serving on the board of Australian Dance Theatre has been an honour,” says Ruth, “and something I’ve been proud to do. The company is important to Australia’s dance ecology, and I’m thrilled to have played a part in its success.

“I thank my fellow board members, the company’s community of artists, audiences, donors and friends, as well as government, and the team at ADT for their support of the company and its work. I look forward to supporting the company for many years to come. And to celebrating 60 years of ADT in 2025 and seeing its continued evolution into the future.”

Ruth’s gift will go towards ensuring the company’s future success as a creator of game-changing dance for decades to come.

“It’s been an immense privilege working alongside Ruth,” says Australian Dance Theatre’s Executive Director Nick Hays, “her generosity, passion and rigour have enriched ADT during her time on the Board. It’s rare to find a chair that has such a deep understanding across all areas of management and governance, alongside such a broad range of experience in the arts. To have her support the company in perpetuity with her bequest is extraordinary and illustrates her commitment to seeing our company, and the arts in this country, flourish.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Ruth’s knowledge and breadth of experience. It’s put us in an amazing position as we head into our 60th anniversary year in 2025.”

