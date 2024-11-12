John Waters To Headline The GC 'Grand Central' 2025 Adelaide Fringe Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The GC 'Grand Central', one of Adelaide Fringe's most popular venues has revealed that iconic star of stage and screen John Waters will headline the GC's 2025 Adelaide Fringe program as exclusive pre-sale tickets go on sale to the public.

In a major coup Waters will present the South Australian premiere of his latest show Radio Luxembourg featuring long-time musical collaborator Stewart D'Arrietta and The Chartbusters. D'Arrietta will also perform his acclaimed Stewart D'Arrietta with America's Least Wanted show as part of the GC's 2025 season showcasing precious songs from his favourite songwriters.

Radio Luxembourg celebrates the songs of the British Pop Invasion that changed modern music forever and remains in the cellular memory of fans over generations.

When commercial radio licences were not available in the 1960's UK, pop and rock music was broadcast from Luxembourg, a clever move by the British record industry to circumnavigate the laws of the day. The Beatles then exploded onto the scene followed by many, and the British Invasion truly began, including The Moody Blues, The Kinks, The Who, and scores of others.

With D'Arrietta and a six-piece band, Waters recounts this loophole, anecdotes and moving memories of the era, taking the audience through the time continuum to songs that resound over decades. The show follows the international success of the acclaimed Looking Through a Glass Onion.

America's Least Wanted will showcase the award-winning D'Arrietta performing the songs of Randy Newman, Tom Waits and Leonard Cohen, with his band, America's Least Wanted. He is also including original material from his solo album 'My Magnificent Narcotic'.

According to Fringe veteran and GC producer, Alan Rosewarne both Waters and D'Arrietta have been a resoundingly popular part of the venue's program over the years and set an exciting benchmark for the 2025 program.

"John and Stewart are firm GC audience favourites and we are proud to present the South Australian premiere of Radio Luxembourg and America's Least Wanted in 2025", says Rosewarne.

"These are two must-see shows are worthy headliners for The GC's full 2025 Fringe program which will be announced in the coming weeks".

Exclusive pre-sale tickets for Radio Luxembourg and America's Least Wanted and The Bald Eagles: The Long Run shows are available in a now via Adelaide Fringe.

