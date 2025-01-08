Vote Now 2024 BroadwayWorld Australia - Adelaide Awards
HAUNTED 2.0 – THE WITCHING HOUR Comes to Adelaide

Performances run Tuesday 25th of February to Sunday 23rd of March at 7.30pm.

By: Jan. 08, 2025
Scottish Storyteller and Paranormalist Kevin Kopfstein is back with more ghostly tales and hauntiques from his collection! After a sold-out season at Adelaide Fringe in 2024, Kopfstein is back with a new show! An international festival veteran, Kopfstein has been entertaining audiences across the globe for over 30 years. 

“I can’t wait for Adelaide audiences to experience Haunted 2.0 for themselves,” said Kopfstein. “I’ve been collecting bizarre objects connected to the supernatural for many years now, and they all have a fascinating story to tell.”

From the Scottish Witch Trials of the 1600’s, Egyptian curses, Spirit Photography and more. You’ll hear their spooky stories and experience chills, thrills, and contact with the spirits. It’s not for the faint hearted!




