Final OZASIA FESTIVAL to Offer Free 20th Anniversary Program

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OzAsia Festival has unveiled its 20th anniversary program, which will also mark the festival's final edition. For the final OzAsia Festival, the program showcasing Asian and Asian Australian art, literature and music, will be free to the public. Audiences are invited to celebrate two decades of OzAsia Festival with a program including free concerts by Australian rock legends Regurgitator and Japanese Australian electronic duo Lastlings.

Running from Friday 9 October to Sunday 1 November, the festival's iconic Moon Lanterns will be on display at Elder Park for an extended four-week season as part of Lucky Dumpling Market, which will also present a diverse program of free entertainment on the OzAsia Festival Stage.

Brought to you by OzAsia Festival and Gluttony, Lucky Dumpling Market will feature 25 food vendors showcasing street food from Vietnam, Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, India and Cambodia in Elder Park, as well as live music, DJs, cultural performances, and an extended program of free children's activities.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: “We congratulate the OzAsia Festival team for 20 extraordinary years and look forward to celebrating this milestone anniversary with our community this October. From 2027, Adelaide Festival Centre will build on this proud legacy of Asian and Asian Australian artists and stories on our stages with a year-round program celebrating culturally diverse voices, attracting both new and existing audiences through contemporary arts and cultural experiences. Lucky Dumpling Market will return to Elder Park in 2027 as an ongoing annual event.”

A vast array of visual arts will be on display throughout the festival, including Damien Shen's most buoyant body of work, Entombed in Joy, in the Adelaide Railway Station Historic Phone Booths. In Artspace, Jake Yang's evolving installation Fire Horse will grow and transform throughout the festival and in Festival Theatre foyer, The Galleries will be transformed into an immersive portal of bold and intimate exploration of contemporary South Asian identity with Naina Sen's large scale video work SHUNDORI.

OzAsia Festival's Weekend of Words, curated by multi-award-winning writer and comedian Sami Shah, will return with the 2026 program including Antoinette Lattouf, Benjamin Law, Durkhanai Ayubi, Michael Hing, Yumi Stynes and more.

Adelaide Festival Centre acknowledges the artists, staff, partners, ambassadors and supporters who have contributed to OzAsia Festival throughout the years. We pay tribute to current Festival Director Joon-Yee Kwok and former Artistic Directors Annette Shun Wah, Joseph Mitchell and Jacinta Thompson, each of whom has shaped the festival with distinction. We also recognise OzAsia Festival's founder, former Adelaide Festival Centre CEO and Artistic Director Douglas Gautier AM, whose vision elevated Asian and Asian Australian artists and stories on our stages and created a legacy for future generations.

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