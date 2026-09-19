Review: ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE at Slingsby’s Hall Of Possibility

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Reviewed by Barry Lenny, Friday 18th September 2026.



Famous Last Words is presenting James Watson’s Enemy of the People, an adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s 1882, 5-act play, An Enemy of the People (En folkefiende). The production is als, directed by Watson. It has, of course, been adapted many times, notably by Arthur Miller in the 1950s, as well as for the cinema in 1978, starring Steve McQueen, and for television, the BBC in 1980 setting it in Scotland. Watson’s adaptation condenses the play into a crisp 45-minute version.



Dr. Thomas Stockmann (James Starbuck), the medical officer in his coastal town, discovers a serious health problem caused by pollution in the water in the newly opened spa, and reports it, initially to praise for his warning. He then comes into conflict with his older sister, Martha (Kate Owen), who is the mayor. She is a very politically motivated figure who was behind the building of the spa, intended to attract people and money to the town. She, along with other prominent people, is furious at this exposure that will affect the town’s anticipated prosperous future, and cost a fortune to demolish and rebuild.



The local journalist, Hannah Hovstad (Virginia Blackwell), is initially prepared to report his discovery in the newspaper, but is soon discouraged by others and turns against him. Alice Aslaksen (Bonet Fimeri), a real estate developer, was expecting to become rich with the influx of new residents buying her properties, a plan threatened by Tom’s discovery. His father-in-law, Morten Keel (Eliza Barnes), owns the tannery upstream that is causing the pollution. His wife, Kate (Emelia Williams), complains that his actions have resulted in her being ostracized by the community.



Ibsen’s Thomas is an older man, with a daughter who is a teacher, and two younger sons. Watson is working with a younger cast and so he has, naturally, made Tom a young man, whose wife becomes pregnant with their first child. His adaptation not only takes into account the age range of his cast, but it is far more physical than a period performance of Ibsen’s play would have been, and also brings the language up to date; expletives added.



With performers entering and departing swiftly, the whole production flows smoothly and rapidly, becoming more like an ensemble performance, although with each person contributing a fine individual performance and building authentic relationships with the others. It would be difficult, and unfair, to try to single out any of the cast. There are consistently strong, believable characterisations across the board, reflecting the fact that they are all professionally trained and experienced performers, led by a similarly credentialed director.



Seating is against either side wall, with the performance taking place between the two rows of audience and, for the most part, the cast sit in chairs at each corner of the performance space when not involved in the action.



The original play has a couple more characters, and also a collection of townsfolk who attend the meeting that Tom calls, the work of that group being handed to selected members of the audience, initially asked whether they stand with or against Tom, and then to give opinions to support their choices.



When we now read of highly qualified scientists being dismissed by unqualified and ignorant people who “did their own research”, meaning that they saw a video on YouTube by an equally unqualified and ignorant person, or ‘fake news’by the press that is owned by the rich and powerful, or politicians, all with their own agendas, we realise that this play is still very relevant.



Lighting is by Steven Durey, who makes the most of the minimal resources, and the music is by Oscar Sarre.



It is an intimate performance delivered to a limited audience, so early bookings are absolutely essential. Seating is a combination of benches and chairs and so if, like me, you need support for your back, arrive early to claim a chair, and a seat cushion.



Photography, Mitre Khammash.

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