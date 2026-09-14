CATCH AS CATCH CAN to Make Australian Premiere at Old Fitz

NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Empress Theatre will present the Australian premiere of Mia Chung's acclaimed Catch As Catch Can, a darkly funny drama about family, friendship and the horrors of coming home.

Two families. Decades of shared history. One return that threatens to unravel everything.

Growing up together in blue-collar New England, the Phelan and Lavecchia households share decades of history: milestones and memories, triumphs and heartaches. But when Tim Phelan returns after a stint in California, his homecoming threatens to unravel the intricate ties that bind both families together.

In Mia Chung's Catch as Catch Can, three actors bring six characters to life in a stunning theatrical tour de force, taking on the role of both adult child and their aging parent. Swerving across gender and generation, the certainties of family, friendship and identity are prised apart – with devastating consequences.

Performances will run at the Old Fitz Theatre from 9th - 31st October.



Photo Credit: Brook Rushton

Don't Miss a Australia - Adelaide News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming