Feast Festival to Return to Adelaide With 160+ Events for Pridevember

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Adelaide's LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural festival will return this Pridevember, running Sunday 1st to Sunday 22nd of November, with a full program built around one big idea: Joy.

Launched at Jackson Square, the 2026 season is the biggest yet - bringing three weeks of theatre, cabaret, comedy, drag, visual art, film and community events to Adelaide and beyond; created by and for the queer community.

This year's program spans 160+ events across the season, from an Opening Night Street Party that kicks things off, to the Adelaide Queer Film Festival screening at Piccadilly Cinema from 11 to 15 November, the Feast Festival Hub as the season's beating heart, and the return of the iconic Gayla. The festival closes the way it always does, with everyone welcome: the free community favourite Picnic in the Park at Whitmore Square / Iparrityi on Sunday 22nd of November.

The 2026 cover artwork was created by Adelaide artist Eddie Normington, winner of this year's Front Cover Commission on the theme of Joy. Their work sets the tone for the whole season - they are inspired by all things colourful, sparkly, and love to explore queer concepts, theory, and lived internal experiences through their work. The cover depicts the feeling of celebratory happiness and the beauty of taking up space as queer folk, as it can be a tangible force shared with each other within the community and throughout this festival.

Skye Bee, Executive Director: "Joy. It is how we resist, how we love out loud, and how we remind the world we are still here and still glorious. When our communities gather, something shifts. We find each other. We hold each other. We take up space that was never freely given, and we fill it with colour, sound, and unapologetic pride. These three weeks are an invitation. To be seen. To be loud. To feel the JOY of a room full of people who get it."

Katherine Sortini, Creative Director: "Joy is not the easy option. It takes courage to make work that celebrates, to trust that pleasure and delight and laughter carry as much weight as rage or grief. The 2026 program is full of artists who chose joy as their subject, their method, their argument, and they have pulled it off spectacularly."

ABOUT FEAST FESTIVAL

Feast Festival is Adelaide's LGBTQIA+ arts and cultural festival. A not-for-profit run by a small team, a voluntary Board and a crew of volunteers. Feast develops, presents and champions queer artists and celebrates the queer cultural community year-round. The festival runs each November, or as we call it, Pridevember.

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