CINDERELLA to Have World Premiere at Adelaide Festival Centre

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Adelaide to host world premiere of The Australian Ballet's Cinderella as a celebration of ballet comes to Adelaide Festival Centre in 2027

In a world-first, Adelaide-exclusive, ballet lovers and the nation's best artists will descend on Adelaide for a celebration of ballet from 1 – 11 September 2027.

At the heart of the program, is the premiere of The Australian Ballet's major revival of Sir Frederick Ashton's Cinderella at Adelaide Festival Centre, bringing this beloved work to Adelaide as part of an extraordinary week of ballet.

To mark this milestone, Adelaide Festival Centre and The Australian Ballet have curated an immersive program of events, inviting audiences to discover and participate in the artistry, music and magic of ballet. Highlights include:

Ballet en Masse - Festival Plaza will transform into an open-air dance studio as The Australian Ballet welcomes thousands of participants to a free ballet class for all ages and abilities

Cinderella: Origins of a Fairytale, a major exhibition combining costumes and rare collection objects including the original coach from the 1972 Frederick Ashton production

Talking Ballet a series of conversations at Adelaide Festival Centre's Quartet Bar and Angry Penguin restaurant

Workshops and classes conducted by The Australian Ballet in the Festival Centre Rehearsal Room

Deputy Premier of South Australia, Kyam Maher: 'The world premiere of The Australian Ballet's revival of Cinderella is an incredible opportunity for South Australians to experience ballet at its very best at the newly refurbished Adelaide Festival Centre. Thousands of South Australians of all ages take part in ballet through classes, performances and a love of the art form. Ballet lovers now have a unique chance to take part in a mass ballet spectacle with The Australian Ballet on Festival Plaza. This Labor Government is proud to support a wide range of arts and cultural events in Adelaide and across South Australia, and this is the latest special event to our vibrant arts calendar.'

The Australian Ballet Artistic Director David Hallberg: 'To bring this revival of Cinderella to Adelaide in The Australian Ballet's 65th anniversary year is incredibly special. Adelaide holds a special place for our company, and we have a deep appreciation for the audiences who have supported us here over many years. I'm delighted to be bringing this dazzling production to Adelaide and celebrate that connection with our audiences.'

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO Kate Gould: 'This once-in-a-generation moment showcases Adelaide Festival Centre as a venue where major cultural works are not simply hosted but launched, cementing South Australia's place in the national touring circuit.'

Cinderella features original choreography by Sir Fredrick Ashton. A three-act ballet that brings together a full company of dancers, a full symphony orchestra performing Prokofiev's score, and elaborate design, Cinderella is one of the largest productions The Australian Ballet presents and one of the five essential full-length ballets in the international repertoire.

This premiere season will be performed live by the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra whose musicians will bring their renowned orchestral depth and virtuosity to the production, creating an experience that stays with audiences long after the final curtain.

Kristian Frederikson's exquisite 1972 costume designs will be recreated for the 2027 premiere, alongside new sets by Richard Roberts. This major revival forms part of the Ashton Worldwide Celebration (2024 – 2028). The Australian Ballet is the only company staging a full-length ballet in the Southern Hemisphere.

Frederick Ashton's Cinderella premiered at London's Covent Garden in 1948. Its Australian Premiere by The Australian Ballet in 1972 starred South Australia's own Sir Robert Helpmann. The last full staging by The Australian Ballet was in 1980. Now, nearly half a century later, this major revival will premiere in Adelaide to celebrate The Australian Ballet's 65th Anniversary.

This landmark production of Cinderella has been made possible through the generosity of The Australian Ballet's giving community, led by South Australian philanthropists Dr Pamela Wall AO and the James & Diana Ramsay Foundation. The broader celebration of ballet, including Ballet en Masse on Festival Plaza and the exhibition Cinderella: Origins of a Fairytale, is supported by the Government of South Australia and Adelaide Festival Centre.

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