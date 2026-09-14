Richard Roxburgh and Heather Mitchell Will Lead OEDIPUS at Adelaide Festival

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Beloved Australian theatre stars Richard Roxburgh and Heather Mitchell will perform together at Adelaide Festival for the first time in 2027, in a contemporary adaptation of Oedipus co-produced with Sydney Theatre Company.

Marking Roxburgh's debut with Adelaide Festival, this unmissable Olivier and Tony Award-winning reimagining of the Greek classic as a contemporary political thriller by seminal British writer-director Robert Icke (2020's The Doctor) has triumphed in the West End and on Broadway. Robert's global hit now premieres in Australia, re-made with an all-Australian cast.

It's election night, and the count has begun. Triumph looms for Oedipus (Richard Roxburgh), a landslide imminent. He's surrounded by his wife Jocasta (Heather Mitchell) and children at campaign HQ. The family is close, the marriage strong and loving, but this tight-knit unit is about to be rocked to its core.

Confirmed additional cast names include Samuel Brewer, Maggie Dence and John Gaden.

Director Robert Icke said: “I'm thrilled that, after the success of The Doctor at Adelaide Festival back in 2020, we're returning to Australia with Oedipus. What makes this particularly exciting is that this time, we'll be creating an Australian version of the production, made with an extraordinary company of actors. I can't wait to see what audiences there make of Oedipus.”

Oedipus will leave you breathless as it hurtles down the tracks like a runaway train.

Adelaide Festival Artistic Director Matthew Lutton OAM said: “I have seen many contemporary adaptations of Oedipus and Robert Icke's production is by far the most electric and brilliant. With Richard Roxburgh and Heather Mitchell leading an all-Australian cast, this is going to be an extraordinary national theatrical event”.

Deputy Premier and Minister for Arts Kyam Maher MLC said: “South Australians are set to be dazzled with award-winning Australian theatre stars Richard Roxburgh and Heather Mitchell performing together at Adelaide Festival for the first time.

“This Australian production of a global hit is another fantastic addition to the Adelaide Festival program and South Australia's premier arts calendar.”

Oedipus will be performed at the Festival Theatre from 10 – 14 March 2027.

Adelaide Festival will launch its full program on Tuesday 27 October and will run from 26 February – 14 March 2027.

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