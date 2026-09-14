Accessible Live Music Event Returns To Rock The Coast

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Rock the Coast, a fully inclusive and accessible live music event created by people living with disability will return to the Fleurieu Peninsula in October for a fun day of live music, dancing and community.

An initiative of Livit Disability Support (Livit) a not-for-profit disability support provider, Rock the Coast welcomes music lovers to the Victor Harbor Town Hall on Friday 2 October 2026, from 10:30am -1:30pm.

Now in its third year, Rock the Coast has been created by Livit as an enjoyable, safe and accessible space for people living with disability to experience live music. The event includes accessible facilities as well as a dedicated sensory zone, support staff and sensory fidgets.

Livit Regional Manager Alanna Sherrah said that Rock the Coast is a wonderful celebration of music, connection and inclusion.

'Rock the Coast brings the joy of live music in an environment where everyone can feel welcome and supported. Whether you love singing, dancing or just listening to music, we would love to see you this October', Alanna said.

'At Livit, we try to remove barriers for people, and creating an environment where people can be themselves and enjoy live music is what Rock the Coast is all about. We can't wait for the event to come to life at Victor Harbor Town Hall', she said.

The 2026 event will feature popular Fleurieu party band Galactic Jelly alongside local DJ Adventure Dave, who will set the scene for a memorable day of live music, dance and celebration.

Rock the Coast attendee Rory said that he was excited for the 2026 event and wants everyone to be part of the day.

'I like it when people come to rock out hard and I can't wait to see people at Rock the Coast'.

Music fan and Livit client Levi added that the event is 'pretty rock n roll' and he can't wait to be back on the dance floor at Victor Harbor Town Hall.

Rock the Coast is proudly supported by the City of Victor Harbor.

Rock the Coast is an 18+ event, and tickets are priced at $10 each, with support workers of paid attendees admitted free of charge.

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