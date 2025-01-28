FLICK Comes to Goodwood Theatre and Studios 

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out exploration season at La Mama Theatre in Melbourne with rave reviews, FLICK will premiere at Goodwood Theatre and Studios on the opening weekend of Adelaide Fringe 2025. FLICK is showing at Goodwood Theatre and Studios from 20 – 23 February 2025.

The critically acclaimed solo show by award winning writer/performer, Madelaine Nunn delves into the complexities of a palliative care nurse’s life, blending comedy with a poignant examination of grief, loss, and care.

Shortlisted for the prestigious 2022 Rodney Seaborn Playwright’s Award, FLICK is a darkly funny thriller about life, death, and really bad decisions.

