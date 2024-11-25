EveryBody Dance Documentary World Premiere Screening Set For This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Mount Barker District Council initiated and funded inclusive dance project EveryBody Dance will have its red-carpet world premiere screening on Thursday 28 November 2024, 6pm at Wallis Cinemas, Mount Barker.

The empowering 30-minute documentary captures a unique collaboration between Australian Dance Theatre (ADT), Community Living Australia (CLA) and members of the disability community.

Over five weeks in June and July this year, participants and their support workers explored creative expression through dance, guided by ADT teaching artists Adrianne Semmens and Tanya Voges. The workshops culminated with a community performance of the work at UKARIA Cultural Centre.

According to Community Living Australia Chief Executive Mark Kulinski CLA clients from the Adelaide Hills and Murray Bridge thrived as part of the project which explored creative movement in a welcoming, fun and inclusive environment.

"The emphasis was on the joy of the process over the performance. For many of the participants and performers, EveryBody Dance was their first experience of performing live in front of an audience", he said.

"EveryBody Dance is so much bigger than a dance performance. It's about being part of a true community, something which is so important to all of us".

"We are incredibly grateful to all of the project partners, participants, families and friends for making EveryBody Dance such a powerful and moving project".

"Council is proud to have created a project that provided members of the disability community with access to two of Australia's national treasures-ADT, one of the country's leading contemporary dance companies, and UKARIA Cultural Centre, renowned for its stunning performance venue," Arts Officer, Sally Hardy said.

EveryBody Dance - The Documentary was commissioned by the Mount Barker District Council and captured by Channel 44. The documentary will be aired on the channel in the coming weeks.

Comments