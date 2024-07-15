Entries Open For 2024 Kennedy and Nyland Prizes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Kennedy Foundation is calling for entries for two of Australia's most prestigious art prizes, the Kennedy and Nyland Prizes.

Entries for the Kennedy Prize will close on August 2 honouring one of Australia's finest visual artists with a $25,000 prize while the Nyland Prize entries will close on August 9 and celebrate exceptional photography with a $5,000 award.

Both categories are open to visual artists and photographers nationally to submit original entries under the theme of 'Beauty'. A non-refundable $20 fee applies to each entry.

Now in its tenth year, the Kennedy Prize is a national visual art competition with a reputation for excellence, cultural relevance and beauty founded by the late Robert Kennedy, in honour of his parents.

According to Kennedy Prize Coordinator, Mark Kennedy 2024 is expected to be one of its biggest years yet at a critical time for visual arts in Australia.

"It is our hope that these prizes offer much needed support to the Australian arts community. The Kennedy Prize has paved the way for artists to showcase and sell their work over the last decade as the prize has grown to become one of the most respected art awards in the country", Kennedy said.

According to Kennedy the Nyland Prize returns in 2024 for its second year following a strong response to the new photography award that is named after the Honourable Justice and Kennedy Foundation committee member, Margaret Nyland.

"Margaret's role with the Kennedy Foundation and her support for the arts is celebrated through this photography prize. We are calling for submissions from aspiring and professional photographers around the nation after an excellent response in its inaugural year," he said.

Finalists will be revealed in August with the winners announced on Friday September 6 at the launch of the Kennedy/ Nyland Prize exhibition in the Royal South Australian Society of the Arts at the State Library of South Australia.

For more details on the Kennedy and Nyland Prizes and for details on submitting entries please visit www.kennedyprize.com.au

