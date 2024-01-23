DEMO Comes to Adelaide Fringe in February

Performances run 22nd – 26th of February.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Melody Rachel introduces her 5th solo theatre show DEMO, a thought-provoking new work that delves into the complexities of identity, belief and finding acceptance. Playing at Studio 166 at Goodwood Theatre and Studios on the 22nd – 26th of February as part of the Adelaide Fringe Festival 2024.

 

In a world where beliefs, politics, and identities collide, DEMO challenges the ideas that polarise us and explores the intersection of Christianity, sexuality, and belonging. 

 

Melody is an artist who votes conservative, she is a woman who doesn't think male privilege exists, she is Gay but says she knows Jesus, wears boys' clothes but hates being asked for her pronouns and she doesn't think pineapple belongs on pizza. All of this has made her feel out of place in the different communities she thought she belonged to and perhaps caused friction in her relationships.

 

DEMO invites audiences to contemplate what it means to truly understand and accept one another, despite differences that may seem insurmountable. Through powerful performances and a captivating narrative, this production sparks dialogue about the importance of embracing the nuances in a world obsessed with binary choices and where political polarisation is ever-increasing.




