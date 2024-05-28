Tottie Goldsmith Joins Adelaide Cabaret Festival Line-up With HOPELESSLY DEVOTED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian singer, actor, and philanthropist Tottie Goldsmith will pay special tribute to her aunty Olivia Newton-John when she joins the line-up of Hopelessly Devoted – A Celebration of Olivia Newton-John at Adelaide Festival Centre’s Festival Theatre on Saturday 15 June.

Tottie, the niece of Olivia-Newton John, will host this special evening which celebrates the music and songs of much-loved late luminary, Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Joining an all-star lineup including former Adelaide Cabaret Festival Artistic Director David Campbell (who performed with Olivia Newton-John at Adelaide Cabaret Festival in 2011) along with Jess Hitchcock, Georgina Hopson and Christie Whelan Browne, the performers will sing iconic hits from films Grease and Xanadu and Newton-John’s best-selling records, alongside Adelaide Symphony Orchestra. In addition to hosting, Tottie will join David Campbell on stage to perform a duet that promises joy and heart in a fitting tribute.

Tottie Goldsmith OAM: “She was my aunty and we worked side by side on the Wellness Centre, but she was also my mother heart, my ‘go to’ and my confidant, as I was hers. It feels extremely important and special to host Hopelessly Devoted and I think the tribute not only comes from the extraordinary symphony orchestra but each singer’s beautiful interpretation of the songs. It comes across in how much they loved and respected her, and all have a story to share about how Liv impacted their lives and what she meant to them.”

Tottie has kept the legacy of her Aunt Olivia’s charitable work at the forefront as Goodwill Ambassador of Olivia Newton-John’s Cancer and Wellness Centre and in 2019, was recognised with an OAM for her contribution to charity and the performing arts.

Celebrating the decades long legacy Olivia Newton-John, Hopelessly Devoted will celebrate the superstar’s worldwide hits in symphonic sound all on the stage of Adelaide Festival Centre’s iconic Festival Theatre.

Comments