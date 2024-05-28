Brink Sets the Stage For Upcoming Projects and Appoints New Chair

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brink has launched into a new era under the creative leadership of newly appointed Artistic Director Stephen Nicolazzo, a new Chair of the Board, and the announcement of two new groundbreaking projects and collaborations, continuing the company’s legacy for innovative and diverse storytelling.

Brink is dedicated to reshaping narratives and embracing diverse voices with compassion and theatrical artistry, celebrating diversity in every aspect of their work from the stories they bring to life to the artists they collaborate with and the audiences they reach. Brink’s repertoire spans from the adaptation of beloved Australian novels and films through to spearheading new writing commissions. As a fearlessly independent company, Brink is committed to reimagining and re-centring Australian stories with authenticity and heart, providing a space for those on the periphery to claim their place and have their voices heard.

Brink has announced new ‘Works in Development/Commissions’:

Love Don’t Live Here Anymore by Christos Tsiolkas and Dan Giovannoni

From award-winning team Christos Tsiolkas, Dan Giovannoni and Stephen Nicolazzo (Malthouse Theatre’s Loaded and Little Ones Theatre’s Merciless Gods) comes a theatrical celebration of post-punk Australia in the 1980s.

Love Don’t Live Here Anymore is a backstage drama-comedy that will transport audiences into the euphoria of electronic music gigs. Think of the shitty Cobra Lounge at the Tote, Cherry Bar on ACDC Lane, Club Foote, Queer and Alternative, or the legend that was Le Rox – the heart of transgressive Adelaide. Colourful, skanky and queer, with sticky floors, a haze of smoke and a thumping bass line.

Someone You Know Adapted by Anthony Nocera from the novel by Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli.

One of the first ever Australian AIDS memoirs, the adaptation of Maria Pallotta-Chiarolli’s Someone You Know will be an emotionally charged duologue performed by Elena Carapetis and Nic English.

This is the story of Jon who is living with AIDS, and the story of his extraordinary friendship with Maria – two people facing the horrors of an epidemic that took hold in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Set in Adelaide, this is a heartbreaking personal account of the connection between migrant and queer lives, at a time of intense bias and fear in Australia and the world.

Brink is committed to supporting new work by South Australian Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander theatre artists. In late 2023 First Nations playwrights and storytellers were asked to apply for one of two Fellowships being offered by Brink, and funded by Arts South Australia, to work within a supported creative and professional process for 12 months as resident artists.

Brink is pleased to announce that Jannali Jones and Sonya Rankine were awarded the inaugural Fellowships. With the support of Artistic Director Stephen Nicolazzo and First Nations industry professionals, Jannali and Sonya will be working on the development of new theatrical work, deepening their creative and industry networks, and gaining insight into the inner workings of an independent theatre company. In addition to financial support over the 12-month period, each Fellow will have access to Brink’s resources to assist with the development of their projects alongside ongoing mentorship and dramaturgical support.

Artistic Director Stephen Nicolazzo said “Amazing humans and artists are coming together to ignite Brink’s new vision. It is a wonderful way to start building a community, where stories, lived experiences, and creative passions can intersect to make theatre filled with a lot of love and joyous laughter. I feel very lucky to get to be a leader of this company and to bring South Australian and national artists together to make these new works.”

Brink has also announced that Board Director Mimi Crowe has been appointed as Chair for the company. Mimi said “I’ve been on the Board of Brink since 2017 and believe deeply in the importance of this incredible South Australian company. I’m thrilled to take on the role of Chair at such an exciting time with Stephen taking on the role of Artistic Director.



The new commissions are an exciting next chapter for Brink and we’re eager to garner support from the community and invite our supporters to contribute to this exciting venture, helping us bring these projects to life and continue our mission to create impactful storytelling.”

Executive Director Karen Wilson said about the appointment, “Brink is excited to have Mimi Crowe as our new Chair and we look forward to working closely with Mimi and the Board on our upcoming projects. We are delighted that our former Chair Trish Hansen will continue as a Director on the Brink Board, and we extend our gratitude for her inspiring leadership over the past two years during a significant period of transition.”

More information can be found on Brink’s new website – www.brinkproductions.com

