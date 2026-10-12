Coriole Music Festival Reveals 2027 Program

NEW! Adelaide Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Adelaide & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The 2027 Coriole Music Festival invites audiences to celebrate the chaos, embrace the unknown and explore exceptional chamber music across a weekend of world-class performances paired with South Australia's finest food and wine in the spectacular setting of the Fleurieu Peninsula.

Taking place amongst the vines at Coriole Vineyards, McLaren Vale on Saturday 15 May and Sunday 16 May 2027, the festival is presented by the McLaren Vale Festival Association (MVMFA) and curated by acclaimed violinist and Artistic Director Kate Suthers.

The 2027 program is built around the theme of chaos and exploration bringing together repertoire that recognises the complexity of the human experience.

'The 2027 Coriole Music Festival will be a celebration of many human themes, musically organised around ideas of chaos and exploration - the search for identity and belonging, the struggle between dissonance and harmony' Kate Suthers said.

The 2027 festival will feature two world premiere commissions by Australian composers Alice Chance and Luke Altmann. Chance explores the relationship between chaos and order while Altmann's new work offers a musical expression of place, inspired by Coriole as an iconic South Australian setting.

A major artistic highlight will be the festival finale, Beethoven's Septet, marking 200 years since the composer's death. Written around the time of Beethoven's First Symphony, the Septet's unusual use of instrumentation provides the perfect culmination for the 2027 program.

International Artists making their festival debuts are London based cellist Rebecca Herman and Birmingham based clarinettist Oliver Jones.

Australian artists include soprano Sara Macliver, violinists Kate Suthers and Holly Piccoli, double bassist Damien Eckersley and pianist Laurence Matheson.

South Australian favourites include Adrian Uren (horn), Mark Gaydon (bassoon) and Gemma Phillips (cello), with two viola players to be announced in the coming weeks.

Audiences will experience three concerts, two on the Saturday and one on the Sunday - with each performance followed by a shared meal in the Coriole courtyard. Food prepared by chef Patty Streckfuss will be paired with Coriole wines, while audiences mingle with festival artists.

Festivities will open daily with a pre-concert talk from Artistic Director Kate Suthers, providing insights into her vision behind each program.

2027 also introduces the option of bus transfers to and from Adelaide, making the event more accessible for audiences.

Weekend packages are on sale now until 7 January 2027 with single tickets released in mid- January 2027.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 20 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Australia - Adelaide Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming