Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition Winner Celebrated

Performers from around the world came together last Sunday, September 15 to take part in Adelaide Guitar Festival’s Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition final. Young Taek Jo from South Korea won first prize taking home $10,000, a highly coveted Jim Redgate guitar worth $23,000 and an invitation to perform at an upcoming Adelaide Guitar Festival. Sotiris Anathasiou from Greece and Nene Yokomura from Japan took out second and third prize respectively.

Adelaide Guitar Festival Artistic Director Slava Grigoryan: “I would like to congratulate Young Take Jo from South Korea who competed against an exceptional group of guitarists from around the world to win first prize at this year’s Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition. A huge thanks to the international and Australian participants who travelled to Adelaide to take part and as we continue to be every year, we were blown away by the level of talent involved.”

The 2024 Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition attracted entrants from around the world including South Korea, Japan, France, Australia, U.S.A, Spain, Malaysia and Germany. Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition is the most prestigious guitar competition in the southern hemisphere and has provided career launching opportunities for 11 incredible young guitarists, since it began as part of Adelaide Guitar Festival in 2010. This includes 2023 winner Deion Cho, who performed last Saturday, September 14 at Dunstan Playhouse with virtuoso Xuefei Yang.

Earlier this year in June, it was announced that Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition had become a member of the prestigious World Federation of International Music Competitions. The federation is currently comprised of over 110 international musical competitions and other institutions serving young musicians. Based in Geneva, the Federation is a member of the International Music Council of UNESCO.

Adelaide Festival Centre CEO & Artistic Director, Douglas Gautier AM: “We are delighted that Adelaide Guitar Festival’s Adelaide International Classical Guitar Competition attracts world class competitors from around the globe to Adelaide – our UNESCO City of Music. Congratulations to Young Take Jo and to all the talented guitarists that came to Adelaide to take part.”

There is still plenty to enjoy as Adelaide Guitar Festival continues through to September 29 with Guitars in Bars and The Princess Bride in Concert. The classic adventure-romance movie, The Princess Bride, will be shown on the big screen at the iconic Festival Theatre with a live symphonic orchestra including Slava Grigoryan performing the evocative Mark Knopfler score and hosted by Australian comedy legend Steven Gates from Tripod. With limited tickets remaining and a third show added due to popular demand, it would be “inconceivable” to miss it.

Stay tuned for more details on Adelaide Guitar Festival’s regional touring program On the Road as it heads out in November and for further details on events and ticketed performances visit www.adelaideguitarfestival.com.au

